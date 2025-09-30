Dody Obams Unleashes Joy New Afrobeats Single “Wololo”

Afrobeat continues to transcend borders, and at the heart of this global movement stands Dody Obams, the Oslo-based singer and songwriter whose music is as soulful as it is rhythmically infectious. Known for weaving heartfelt stories into irresistible beats, Dody Obams returns with his brand-new single, “Wololo,” a track that radiates both emotion and energy.

Wololo is more than a song—it’s an experience. With vibrant melodies, pulsating rhythms, and lyrics rooted in everyday human stories, the single embodies the essence of joy, resilience, and connection. It captures the duality of life’s journey: the struggles that test us and the moments of celebration that remind us why we keep moving forward.

Speaking about the release, Dody Obams explains: “I put my mind, feelings, and strength into creating this song. ‘Wololo’ is more than just sound—it’s a journey. There are always stories and fairytales in life, and this is my way of sharing them with the world.”

It’s this blend of authentic storytelling and Afrobeat dynamism that sets Dody Obams apart. While firmly rooted in the Afrobeat tradition, he brings his own signature style to the genre—layering grooves with a unique European edge shaped by his life in Oslo. The result is a sound that feels both familiar and refreshingly distinct, capable of resonating with listeners from Lagos to London, Oslo to Johannesburg.

Already generating buzz in Norway’s Afrobeat scene, Wololo is fast becoming a track with global appeal. Its magnetic rhythms invite listeners to move, while its lyrical depth lingers long after the last beat drops. For longtime fans, it’s another reminder of Dody Obams’ artistic brilliance. For new listeners, it’s the perfect introduction to one of Europe’s most exciting Afrobeat voices on the rise.

With Wololo, Dody Obams doesn’t just release a single—he shares a piece of himself, transforming personal truth into a universal anthem. As he continues to carve his path on the international stage, one thing is clear: Dody Obams is more than an artist to watch—he is an artist to feel.

Wololo is available now on all major streaming platforms.