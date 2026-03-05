Doctors Urge Public to Know the Warning Signs of Blood Clots

As March marks Blood Clot Awareness Month, physicians at the Center for Vein Restoration (CVR) are calling on the public to recognise the symptoms of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), warning that dismissing early signs as minor ailments can prove fatal.

Blood clots affect an estimated 900,000 people in the United States each year, claim approximately 100,000 lives annually, and remain a leading cause of preventable hospital death.

Mohamed Hassan, lead physician at CVR clinics in Alabama, said far too many patients ignore the initial warning signs. “Too many people brush off symptoms as a pulled muscle or simple swelling,” Hassan said. “Knowing the signs and understanding your risk for blood clots can speed up evaluation and treatment.”

Deep vein thrombosis typically develops when blood pools in a deep vein, most often in the legs. Common warning signs include swelling in one limb, pain or tenderness, skin warmth, and redness or discolouration. Left untreated, a clot can break free and travel to the lungs, causing a pulmonary embolism (PE), a condition that can be rapidly fatal.

Signs of a pulmonary embolism include difficulty breathing, chest pain that worsens, dizziness or fainting, and a rapid heartbeat. Hassan stressed that anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek emergency care immediately.

Nearly 60% of all deep vein blood clots occur during or shortly after hospital stays, making them one of the leading causes of avoidable hospital deaths. Other risk factors include recent surgery or injury, pregnancy, estrogen-containing contraceptives or hormone therapy, cancer and cancer treatment, obesity, older age, and a personal or family history of blood clots.

DVT is treatable if discovered early. Diagnosis typically involves blood tests, an ultrasound scan, or imaging of the affected vein, while treatment usually consists of blood-thinning medication or, in more serious cases, surgical removal of the clot.

CVR physicians advise all adults, particularly those with known risk factors, to discuss their situation with a primary care provider or vein specialist and develop a proactive care plan.