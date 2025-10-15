Doctors Must Lead Healthcare Teams Says Global Medical Body

The World Medical Association has adopted a newly revised policy that firmly positions physicians at the helm of healthcare teams, warning that cost cutting measures which shift complex medical duties to less trained personnel put patient safety at risk.

The Statement on Scope of Practice, Task Sharing and Task Shifting, announced Tuesday in Geneva, emphasizes that health workforce reforms must advance patient access to physicians and physician-led healthcare teams while prioritizing patient safety, quality of care, and professional ethics.

The policy arrives as the world faces an acute healthcare workforce crisis. The World Health Organization projects a shortfall of at least 10 million health workers by 2030, a gap that could potentially be eight times higher depending on various projections. This shortage has prompted many health systems to consider transferring medical responsibilities to personnel with less training.

The WMA’s updated text distinguishes between task shifting, which involves transferring clinical duties to less qualified personnel, and task sharing, which refers to structured collaboration within multidisciplinary health teams under appropriate supervision and regulation. The distinction matters, according to the association, because how healthcare systems respond to workforce shortages will determine whether quality improves or deteriorates.

The policy asserts that multidisciplinary healthcare teams should always be led and coordinated by a physician, whose education, clinical experience, and ethical obligations place them in the best position to ensure safe and effective patient care.

Dr. Jacqueline Kitulu, President of the World Medical Association, didn’t mince words about the stakes involved. Healthcare reforms must never be driven by cost alone, she stated. Shifting complex medical responsibilities to less trained personnel without proper oversight not only threatens patient safety but also undermines the integrity of the health system.

The association warns that allowing non-physician health personnel to independently perform physicians’ tasks increases the risks of misdiagnosis, inappropriate treatment, and fragmented care. Perhaps more troubling is the equity dimension. Lower resourced communities are often the ones relegated to non-physician care when health systems prioritize cost savings over quality, creating a two tiered system where wealthy areas retain doctor-led care while poorer regions make do with substitutes.

The timing of this policy revision reflects both urgency and pragmatism. Limited positions in medical schools, nursing programs, and clinical training sites continue to restrict the number of healthcare professionals entering the workforce. Rather than simply opposing all workforce innovations, the WMA is attempting to establish guardrails that protect patients while acknowledging that healthcare delivery models must evolve.

The statement reflects terminology and frameworks introduced by the World Health Organization, showing that international medical bodies are working to establish common language around these contentious workforce issues. The revised policy comes after extensive consultation among member medical associations representing physicians worldwide.

Kitulu emphasized that sustainable solutions lie in investing in education, supervision, and fair working conditions for all health professionals, especially physicians, whose leadership remains essential to the coordination of safe and ethical care. It’s a message that pushes back against the temptation to view workforce shortages primarily as logistical problems that can be solved by swapping out expensive professionals for cheaper alternatives.

The WMA also called on governments and health authorities to consult physicians and their representative organizations when considering any reforms affecting the scope of medical practice. The association wants roles, responsibilities, and legal liabilities clearly defined and communicated to patients, a requirement aimed at ensuring transparency about who’s actually providing care.

The policy walks a fine line between defending physician authority and recognizing that collaborative care models have become necessary given workforce realities. By distinguishing between task shifting and task sharing, the WMA acknowledges that not all delegation of responsibilities threatens patient safety. What matters is whether physicians retain oversight and coordination responsibilities.

This isn’t simply a turf battle between professions, though professional interests clearly factor into the debate. The question of who leads healthcare teams has real implications for patient outcomes, particularly in complex cases requiring integration of multiple specialties and consideration of competing treatment priorities. The WMA argues that physicians’ extensive training prepares them uniquely for this coordinating role.

Health systems worldwide are watching these policy developments closely. As workforce shortages intensify and budgets tighten, the pressure to expand non-physician roles will only increase. The WMA’s revised statement represents an effort to shape that evolution rather than simply resist it, but the association has drawn clear red lines around independent practice by non-physicians and the necessity of physician-led teams.

Whether governments and health authorities embrace this framework remains uncertain. Cost pressures are real, training pipelines take years to expand, and many health systems face immediate shortages that demand practical solutions. The challenge will be finding approaches that address workforce gaps without compromising the patient safety and care quality that the WMA insists must remain paramount.