Doboro Community Appeals for Government Support Amid Ongoing Land Ownership Disputes

Residents of Doboro, a fast-growing community in the Nsawum Adoagyrie Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, have renewed calls for government intervention to resolve lingering land ownership disputes and provide essential social amenities to support development.

Speaking during a community engagement, the Chief of Ankwa Doboro, Nana Kwame Antiri Ankwa III, acknowledged that although Doboro is not traditionally a Ga settlement, it has become home to many Ga indigenes and other groups — a situation that has fueled persistent land disputes over the years.

He lamented that the community has lost a considerable portion of its lands due to ongoing ownership conflicts but assured residents of his commitment to securing their rights and fostering unity.

“We continue to strive for our rights despite the many challenges we face,” Nana Ankwa stated, adding that the time has come for the government to recognize Doboro’s growth and potential.

The chief appealed to the government to provide key infrastructure, including a market, police station, hospital, and secondary school, noting that these facilities are vital for the town’s social and economic development.

“Doboro deserves these investments, and we are ready to offer land to support any government initiative that will benefit our people,” he emphasized.

In addition to development concerns, the community raised alarms over rising drug abuse among the youth. Traditional leaders and opinion leaders have pledged to work closely with law enforcement and health authorities to address the issue.

Nana Ankwa also called on residents to remain peaceful and support collective efforts toward maintaining a safe and healthy environment.

Background:

Doboro, located along the Accra–Nsawam highway, has in recent years witnessed rapid population growth and increasing demand for land, resulting in tensions between settlers and traditional authorities over ownership and boundary claims.

For his part, Abusuapanyin Ayitey Ankwa talked about the growingl use of hard drugs by children and youth of the community.

According to him the chief will soon enact laws against that and urged children to drya away from drugs and go to school to become responsible citizens.

He called on the police to assist the community in nibbling these social vices in th bud.