Djiku Strike Secures Ghana Victory Over Mali

Ghana moved closer to 2026 World Cup qualification after defeating Mali 1-0 at Accra Sports Stadium on Monday evening, with defender Alexander Djiku scoring the decisive goal in the second half.

The breakthrough came in the 49th minute when Djiku capitalized on a Jordan Ayew corner delivery to bundle the ball home, breaking Mali’s impressive defensive record that had seen them concede just once in their previous eight matches.

The victory extends Ghana’s lead at the top of Group I to 19 points, opening a crucial three-point advantage over second-placed Madagascar with just two qualifying matches remaining. The Black Stars now need to secure points from their final fixtures against Central African Republic and Chad to guarantee their place at the tournament in North America.

Mali entered the contest as one of Africa’s most in-form teams, having remained unbeaten in eight consecutive official matches. Their defensive solidity had been a hallmark of their qualifying campaign, making Djiku’s goal all the more significant for Otto Addo’s Ghana side.

The first half proved frustrating for both teams, with Ghana creating the majority of chances but failing to convert against a well-organized Malian defense. The visitors showed their quality in patches but struggled to test Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi consistently.

Ghana’s dominance finally paid dividends after the interval when Ayew’s corner kick caused confusion in the Mali penalty area. The ball evaded several players before falling perfectly for Djiku, who reacted quickest to score his first international goal in crucial circumstances.

Mali pushed forward desperately in search of an equalizer, but Ghana’s defense held firm to secure a victory that significantly boosts their World Cup hopes. The defeat marks Mali’s first loss in nearly 12 months and damages their own qualification prospects.

The result puts Ghana in a commanding position to secure automatic qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Mali remains in contention for a playoff position but must regroup quickly for their remaining fixtures.

Ghana’s next qualifying matches are scheduled for October, when they will face Central African Republic away before hosting Chad. Mali, meanwhile, must overcome Comoros and Madagascar to keep their World Cup dreams alive.

The victory continues Ghana’s strong home form in qualifying and demonstrates their ability to deliver when stakes are highest. For Mali, it represents a setback in what has otherwise been an impressive campaign under their current coaching setup.