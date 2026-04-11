Djibouti’s Guelleh Wins Sixth Term With 97.8% of the Vote

Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh has secured a sixth consecutive term in office after winning 97.81% of the vote in Friday’s presidential election, according to official results released by the country’s Interior Ministry on Saturday.

His sole opponent, Mohamed Farah Samatar of the Unified Democratic Centre (CDU), earned just 2.19% of votes. Samatar’s party holds no seats in parliament and struggled to gain public recognition ahead of the polls.

Guelleh, 78, posted “Reelected” on social media as early results arrived, before official figures were confirmed. At the presidential palace, supporters celebrated on Saturday and offered their congratulations.

Voter turnout reached 80.4%, with roughly 256,000 people registered to cast ballots out of a total population of approximately one million.

The result was expected. Two of Djibouti’s main opposition parties have boycotted elections since 2016, following Guelleh’s removal of presidential term limits in 2010. In October 2025, all 65 members of the Djiboutian parliament unanimously passed a bill lifting the age limit for the presidency, enabling Guelleh to contest a sixth term.

Guelleh succeeded his uncle, former President Hassan Gouled Aptidon, in 1999, extending a family-led system that has shaped the country’s politics for decades.

Djibouti’s strategic location at the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, has made it one of the most militarily significant small nations in the world. The country hosts major foreign military bases operated by the United States, France, China, Japan, and Italy, while its port revenues account for an estimated 70% of gross domestic product.

Guelleh’s most recent previous victory in 2021 also saw him capture close to 98% of the vote, amid a widespread opposition boycott.