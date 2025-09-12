Djamo Finances Secures Its Microfinance License in Côte d’Ivoire

ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire, 12 September, 2025 /African Media Agency (AMA)/ – Djamo Finances, a subsidiary of the Djamo group and a pioneering digital financial services platform in Francophone Africa, has officially obtained its license as a microfinance institution in Côte d’Ivoire, issued by the Ministry of Finance and Budget.

This regulatory recognition provides Djamo’s clients with an additional guarantee. The company’s governance has also been strengthened to better support and serve the financial needs of its growing customer base.

“Obtaining this license is a key milestone in our mission. It gives us the tools to reinforce customer trust and to become their primary financial partner in managing their daily finances, with regulated and guaranteed services designed to meet local economic realities. Thanks to our digital model, these microfinance services will now be within reach, anywhere, at any time, directly from a smartphone,” said Elfried Didehia, CEO of Djamo Finances.

With this license, Djamo will offer its clients new solutions such as access to credit, interest-bearing savings, and current accounts without limits. These new offerings build on an already strong suite of services that includes salary reception, payments and transfers, budget management, secure savings vaults, and investment. Djamo aims to become the primary financial partner for its clients, providing them with the full range of services they need to manage their finances. For users, this evolution means more simplicity, more security, and more opportunities.

In recent years, Côte d’Ivoire has recorded significant progress in financial inclusion: according to the World Bank, the rate has risen from 41% in 2017 to 58% in 2024. While more people now have access to bank accounts, access to credit and savings remains limited. Djamo’s license is part of this dynamic, enabling millions of people to access credit and savings services, paving the way for more comprehensive and sustainable financial inclusion.

Beyond Côte d’Ivoire, this license reflects Djamo’s Pan-African strategy to build a solid digital financial institution capable of supporting millions of people in their financial journey. Also present in Senegal, where it operates with its digital payment and transfer services, Djamo serves today more than one million users with a seamless, innovative, and 100% digital experience. Building on this milestone, the company reaffirms its vision of creating an accessible, user-centered financial institution

About Djamo

Djamo is a Pan-African digital financial services platform designed to make financial services simple, accessible, and useful to millions of people excluded from the traditional banking system, particularly in Francophone Africa, where fewer than 25% of adults hold a bank account.

Founded in 2019 in Côte d’Ivoire by Hassan Bourgi and Regis Bamba, Djamo provides, through a single interface, a range of solutions including Visa cards, instant transfers, bill payments, budgeting tools, secure savings vaults, and investments.

Driven by rapid growth, Djamo continues its regional expansion and its ambition to become the financial partner of choice in Francophone Africa.

Learn more: www.djamo.com

