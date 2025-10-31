DJ Sly King Tipped to Win Big at the 2025 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards

DJ Sly King, popularly known as The Unstoppable, is the leading favorite to sweep multiple awards at this year’s Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, happening on Saturday, November 29th, at the Palm Convention Center.

The celebrated Ghanaian DJ has emerged as the most nominated record spinner for the 2025 edition, reflecting his exceptional year of dominance on the turntables. His competitors include DJ Vyrusky, DJ Lord OTB, DJ Millzy, AD DJ, DJ Loft, and TMSKDJ.

DJ Sly King earned nominations in several major categories, including:

• DJ of the Year

• Mobile DJ of the Year

• Male Radio DJ of the Year

• Afrobeats DJ of the Year

• Nocturnal People’s Choice

• Best DJ (Greater Accra)

• Event DJ of the Year

• DJ/Artist Collaboration of the Year

During the year under review, DJ Sly King delivered over 50 electrifying performances at major events across Ghana and beyond, cementing his reputation as one of Africa’s most sought-after DJs.

Some of His Top Performances Include:

• DJ Sly King Unstoppable Concert

• Unstoppable Rave at KTU (Koforidua)

• Hey Ibiza Festival

• Tech in Ghana (Accra Edition)

• Detty Splash

• Fuse ODG’s Kente Party

• The Mainstack Africa Launch

• Rapperholic: The Homecoming

• Shatta Fest 2025

• Chale Wote Street Art Festival

2025

• Womba Accra Street Art Festival 2025

• Momo Fest 2025 ( Osu )

• Momo Fest 2025 ( Cape Coast )

• DJ Sly King Live at Cape Fetu Afakye Festival 2025

• Stonebwoy’s Up & Running North America Tour (USA)

• Detty Manchester End-of-Year Party (Manchester, UK)

• Ghana Music Awards UK (London)

• Appearances at 042 Night Club (London, UK) , Joy Skype (London, UK) , House of Afrobeats (London, UK)

* DJ Sly King live in Atlanta at Redroom, Fantasy

• on Campus at Accra Technical University

• Watsup on Campus at Cape Coast technical university

• Watsup on Campus at University of Energy and natural resources (Sunyani)

•Y Rave Night at UG Mensah Serbah Hall

• UG 67th SRC Week Artist Night

• 3 Music Apocalypse at Accra City Campus

• 3 Music TV Apocalypse at University of Ghana

• Asaase Nation Jamz

• Guinness Ghana DJ Awards Launch

• Sickle Cell & Awareness

• Numerous festival and club appearances across Accra, Cape Coast, Sunyani, Kumasi, Takoradi, Ho, Tarkwa, Lome, and more.

Adding to his impressive achievements, DJ Sly King was recently announced as a member of the Recording Academy’s 2025 Grammy Class, joining an exclusive global community of music professionals who contribute to shaping the future of the Grammy Awards.

As anticipation builds, fans have taken to social media, confidently predicting that DJ Sly King will win big — including the coveted DJ of the Year title — at the 2025 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards.