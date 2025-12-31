DJ Sly King Headlines Sege Fest After Triple Awards Triumph

Gideon Alorgbey, known professionally as DJ Sly King, has capped off a remarkable year by returning to his hometown of Sege with three prestigious trophies from the Ghana DJ Awards 2025, where he swept the categories of Best DJ of the Year, Best Male DJ of the Year, and Best DJ – Greater Accra.

The celebrated Ghanaian DJ, who this year also joined the Recording Academy’s 2025 Grammy class, brought his achievements home to the people of Sege during the town’s annual street carnival festival, which took place from 25th to 26th December.

The homecoming was especially meaningful for DJ Sly King, who has spent fifteen years building an extensive career in Ghana’s music industry. Speaking about his triple win at the Ghana DJ Awards, he expressed deep gratitude to what he calls his Unstoppable Nation. “This is all you, Unstoppable Nation.

To my incredible fans, everyone who has supported the journey, voted, showed up and believed in the vision, we did this together,” he remarked. “Thank you to the Ghana DJ Awards for the recognition. This is just the beginning.”

His words reflected not only his appreciation for industry acknowledgement but also his commitment to the community that has supported him from the start of his journey.

Sege Fest 2025, which DJ Sly King founded eleven years ago as a way of giving back to his community, has evolved into a major cultural event for the town, and this year’s edition carried additional weight as he used the platform to showcase his recent accomplishments to his people.

The two-day festival opened on 25th December with traditional Soweto dancing, a cultural expression that holds deep importance in the Ada and Sege communities.

The celebrations then transitioned into a full street carnival featuring performances from several artistes including Hardcore Original, Slick Banner, Spain Bowy, Gee Force and Klasstex, with DJ Sly King headlining the musical festivities alongside fellow disc jockeys DJ Wizzy, DJ Liberty, Blaq DJ and DJ Konazzy.

The event was expertly coordinated by a team of master of ceremonies including MC Mola, Hypeman Joel Oluwa, MC Bance, MC Skorlah Brain and MC Manye Esther, who kept the energy high throughout the carnival.

The festival culminated on 26th December with a football match, bringing together community members in a celebration that honoured both tradition and contemporary entertainment. For DJ Sly King, supporting Sege Fest goes beyond simply bringing his awards back home.

The festival has become an essential platform for upcoming musicians and entertainers from the area to showcase their craft and develop their talents in front of a live audience.

By lending his name and presence to the event, he ensures that young performers have access to the kind of opportunities that can launch careers, providing them with exposure and experience that might otherwise remain out of reach in a small town setting.

His involvement in Sege Fest demonstrates his commitment to staying connected to his roots despite his rising profile in Ghana’s entertainment industry and on the international stage.

It also shows his belief in using his platform to uplift and celebrate his community, ensuring that his success creates opportunities for others rather than simply standing as a solitary achievement.

For many young people in Sege who dream of careers in entertainment, seeing someone from their town achieve what DJ Sly King has achieved, and then watching him return to invest in their development, offers both inspiration and practical support.

Working alongside his dedicated team members Moses Abayateye, David F Asamani and John Alorgbey, DJ Sly King has built Sege Fest into an annual tradition that the entire community looks forward to, one that celebrates local talent whilst honouring the cultural heritage of the area.

Throughout his fifteen-year career, DJ Sly King has built a reputation not only for his technical skills behind the decks but also for his work as a broadcaster at YFM, where he hosts popular programmes that have resonated with audiences across Ghana.

His recent induction into the Recording Academy’s Grammy class represents a historic moment for Ghanaian DJs and further cements his status as one of the country’s most accomplished figures in the music industry.

Yet despite these achievements, he remains grounded in the values and traditions of his hometown, regularly returning to Sege to participate in community events and to remind himself of where his journey began.

“Reflecting on this year, I am grateful for every opportunity, every challenge and every moment of growth,” he said during the festival. “My career has taken me to places I could only dream of as a young boy in Sege, but it is here, among my people, that I find the strength and inspiration to keep pushing forward. This is where I am reminded of why I do what I do.

When I see young artistes and DJs performing at Sege Fest, I see myself years ago, hungry for a chance to show what I could do.

If this festival can be that platform for even one person, then all the effort is worth it.”

The success of Sege Fest 2025 was made possible through the support of various sponsors and community leaders, including Kuipers Breeders Ghana, Electrochem Ghana, Nene Kake Pemi I (Youth Chief for Ada State), Stay Cool Pure Water Sege, Level 200 Pub Sege, Arizona Properties, the Ada West District Assembly, and the Member of Parliament for Sege Constituency, Honourable Daniel Kessi Bessy.

Their backing ensured that the festival could operate at scale whilst maintaining its authentic cultural character, blending traditional practices with modern entertainment in a way that appeals to multiple generations within the community.

As DJ Sly King looks ahead to the coming year, he carries with him not only the weight of his recent accolades but also a renewed sense of purpose drawn from his homecoming. The combination of his three Ghana DJ Awards, his Grammy Academy membership and his continued dedication to community engagement positions him as not merely an entertainer but as a cultural ambassador for Sege and for Ghana more broadly.

His ability to navigate between the demands of an international music career and the responsibilities he feels toward his hometown speaks to a maturity and groundedness that many in the industry admire.

As he continues to represent Ghanaian music on global platforms, his commitment to bringing his achievements back home and creating opportunities for the next generation ensures that his legacy will extend far beyond the trophies on his shelf.