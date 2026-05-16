DJ Slim Jerry Drops New Afrobeats Single Abonteen

Ghanaian-born disc jockey DJ Slim Jerry has released a new Afrobeats single titled Abonteen, a track blending energetic rhythms with Afro House influences as the Bronx-based artist works to carry the sound of Accra into a rapidly expanding global market.

Named after the Akan word for “outside,” the song draws on the spirit of outdoor social life, celebration and nightlife, capturing the mood of summer energy and the spontaneity of stepping into the open.

“That fizzy energy is bottled up in this song,” Slim Jerry said.

Born Jerry Adu, Slim Jerry has spent more than two decades championing Ghanaian music in New York, building a reputation as one of the Bronx’s most recognised Ghanaian DJs. Over that period he has shared stages with some of Africa’s most prominent artists, including Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, R2Bees, Prince Bright, Tinny, Obrafour, DJ Tunez and Kizz Daniel.

The release arrives as global demand for Afrobeats continues to accelerate, with the genre drawing audiences across New York, London, Lagos and Accra and securing growing placement in mainstream entertainment spaces worldwide.

Slim Jerry described Abonteen as a tribute to those who embrace the present moment fully, framing the track as a celebratory offering rooted in warmth and movement. With its upbeat melodies and dance-driven production, the single functions both as a personal artistic statement and as a contribution to the broader body of Ghanaian-influenced music connecting the diaspora to the continent.