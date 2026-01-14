DJ Sky and Abd Traore Launch “One World Circle” TV show

WatsUp TV Ghana has officially announced the launch of a new television talk show titled “One World Circle,” focused on business, leadership, creativity, and economic transformation in Ghana and across Africa.

The show is co-created and produced by international television producer and WatsUp TV Founder Abdoulaye Traore popularly known as Abd Traore, alongside Ghana-based musician, media producer, and entrepreneur Ghareeb Kaawar, popularly known as DJ Sky.

At the heart of the show is a unique concept called the “One World Circle” — a roundtable format where leaders, entrepreneurs, creatives, and decision-makers come together in one circle to share ideas, experiences, and solutions for building a better future. The circle symbolizes equality, unity, and the idea that every voice matters in shaping progress.

“One World Circle” will feature in-depth conversations with CEOs, founders, policymakers, artists, innovators, and social leaders who are influencing Ghana’s economy and cultural impact locally and globally. Each episode explores how leadership, innovation, and creativity intersect to drive sustainable development.

Abdoulaye Traore also know as ABD TRAORE, a Guinean media entrepreneur and Founder & CEO of WatsUp TV, brings his experience in building pan-African media platforms and high-quality television formats. His role focuses on the show’s concept, format, production standards, and international positioning.

Ghareeb Kaawar (DJ Sky) brings his background as an international DJ, musician, event producer, and cultural entrepreneur, with over a decade of experience connecting Ghana to global audiences through music, festivals, and media projects. His role centers on creative direction, cultural storytelling, and bridging business with the creative industries.

“This program is about bringing people into one space to think, share, and build together,” said Abd Traore. “The One World Circle reflects our belief that collaboration is the foundation of real change.”

DJ Sky added, “For me, the One World Circle is about unity — between business and creativity, between Ghana and the world, and between today’s leaders and tomorrow’s innovators.”

The show will also highlight youth entrepreneurship, women in leadership, emerging industries, investment opportunities, and the role of culture and media in national development.

“One World Circle” is expected to premiere soon on WatsUp TV Ghana, with digital distribution across social media and streaming platforms to reach a global audience.

With its innovative circle format, high production quality, and focus on impact, “One World Circle” is set to become a key platform for business and leadership dialogue in Africa and beyond.