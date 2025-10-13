DJ Mensah Returns with “All White Experience” This November

Ghana’s untouchable DJ, DJ Mensah, is set to light up the capital once again with his annual All White Experience — a signature celebration of music, fashion, and culture. This year’s edition takes an exciting new twist as the experience expands to two venues for one unforgettable night on Friday, 7th November 2025.

The festivities kick off with “The Pre-Game”, an All White warm-up event at Lunar Rooftop, powered by A-Town and OKS Entertainment and hosted by DJ Mensah himself. From there, the energy continues at Soho Bar & Restaurant, both located inside Marina Mall, for the main All White Experience — the night’s ultimate destination for party lovers and trendsetters.

Speaking about this year’s concept, DJ Mensah shared that the 2025 edition comes “by popular demand” and is designed to offer fans more than ever before.

“We decided to open up the experience a little this year, extending it into Lunar Rooftop to create an even bigger celebration. This year’s All White party lines up exceptional experiences and moments worth catching,” DJ Mensah revealed.

The All White Experience has become one of Ghana’s most anticipated social and entertainment events, attracting celebrities, influencers, and music lovers for an elegant night of good vibes and great music. With Ghana’s recent qualification for the World Cup and December in Ghana just around the corner, DJ Mensah promises a “triple celebration in one” that’s set to usher in the festive season in grand style.

Date: Friday, 7th November 2025

Venues: Lunar Rooftop & Soho Bar and Restaurant (Marina Mall)

Dress Code: All White

Time: 7 PM Till Late

RSVP & Tables: 0550188888 / 0271000085

Whether you’re a returning guest or a first-timer, get ready for a night packed with rhythm, glamour, and memories to last a lifetime.