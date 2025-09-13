DJ Azonto sends strong warning to Naira Marley & All Marlians

Ghana’s Amapiano king, DJ Azonto has expressed his anger at Nigerian singer Naira Marley for using DJ Azonto’s “Attassa” term to promote his new song “Dangerous”.

Naira Marley in a post on X (formerly Twitter), simply wrote “Ataasaa” to his followers as part of an anticipation to his release.

However, DJ Azonto who describes himself as the originator of the street anthem “Attassa”, didn’t take this lightly.

In an interview with the “Fa No Fom” hitmaker, DJ Azonto warned Naira Marley and the whole Marlian fanbase to refrain from using the term without his approval.

I already warned Sarkodie and others not to use it and for Naira Marley to use it without my consent to promote his new ‘Dangerous’ song, it is illegal and unlawful, he said.

“Fa No Fom”, “Alla Woyo”, “Azonto A Confirmie” “Attassa” are part of my brand. DJ Azonto added.

DJ Azonto is currently promoting his latest song dubbed “Attassa,” you can stream from below

Written by Ekow Smith