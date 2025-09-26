DJ Azonto Gifts Wife $100K Audemars Piguet Diamond Watch on Her Birthday

CEO of DJ Azonto Microfinance, DJ Azonto has once again shown his flashy side as he celebrated his wife with an extravagant birthday gift.

In a viral video trending online, the “Fa No Fom” hitmaker surprised his wife, Diana popularly known as Mrs. Fa No Fom, with a 2026 Audemars Piguet (AP) Diamond Watch

The watch is worth over $100,000, making DJ Azonto one of Ghana’s most richest entertainers.

In one of the videos, DJ Azonto described his wife as his biggest blessing and inspiration, adding that no gift can ever match her value in his life.

Known for his fashion style, witty street terms like Attassa and Fa No Fom, DJ Azonto continues to blend music, lifestyle, and showbiz in a way that keeps fans talking.

Written by Ekow Smith