Dite Kamelli Positions Himself As Next Up With 3-Pack Single

Every few seasons, an artist emerges with the sonic clarity and rhythmic confidence to cut through the noise, and with his recent release, Dite Kamelli is aiming for that spot. The Nigerian Afrobeats star recently released his 3-pack single that carries distinct sounds.

Leading the pack is “RAGABOMI,” featuring Poco Lee. The track is a thrilling record that offers a sensory reminder of why the world fell in love with Nigerian percussion. Unlike the saturated “vibes” of mid-tempo tracks, “RAGABOMI” returns to the roots of the genre—unadulterated, fast-paced energy. It features renowned dancer and entertainer, Poco Lee, an indication that “RAGABOMI” is made for the dance floor.

The 3-track release also includes “LV,” a seamless blend with amapiano, demonstrating that he can handle the deep, rattling log drums with finesse. It wraps up with “Koshi,” featuring Tiphe, which leans into a more evocative, melodic space.

While every artist is fighting for ears, Kamelli is giving the world volume and variety —and doing so with his strongest hand. Kamelli effectively covered the entire spectrum of the modern African Afrobeats palette with his 3-single pack.

Kamelli is now building a brand centered on quality and cultural resonance, with the “Next Up” seat in sight.