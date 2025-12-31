District Supports 53 People With Special Needs

The Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam District Social Welfare has extended educational, health, and income-generating assistance to 53 people with special needs. This marks the third batch of support provided to nearly 200 individuals in the community, part of a government initiative aimed at empowering them economically and sustaining their livelihoods.

Head of Social Welfare and Community Development, Eric Frimpong Boateng, explained that the presentation, the final one for the year, was designed to help beneficiaries avoid dependence on others for their daily survival.

He emphasized three key areas of support—education, health, and income-generating activities—and revealed that recipients would receive start-up capital in the form of refrigerators, grinding machines, mattresses, plastic chairs, cocoa spraying machines, and cheques ranging from 2,000 to 5,000 Ghana cedis. He expressed hope that these measures would reduce the need for people with disabilities to beg for alms.

District Chief Executive Andrew Kojo Dodoo, speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked the government for not only supporting people with special needs but also increasing the budget for those with visual, hearing, and physical impairments.

He highlighted the importance of educational support for students with disabilities in tertiary institutions, noting that it would enable them to compete with their peers. He urged parents to encourage their children with impairments to take full advantage of these opportunities.

Mr. Dodoo also encouraged beneficiaries to use the items responsibly to avoid dependence on others. He conveyed New Year greetings from Member of Parliament Ato Forson, who pledged to provide hampers containing wax-printed cloths, canned fish, rice, and cooking oil.

District Welfare Chairman Christopher Mensah welcomed the initiative but expressed concern over reports that some beneficiaries had sold or misused their start-up capital. He warned that such actions undermine the purpose of the program and announced that a monitoring team would conduct follow-up checks to ensure the resources are being used appropriately.

Several recipients expressed gratitude to the government for the support, acknowledging its potential to improve their lives.