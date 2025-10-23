District Chief Summons Traditional Leaders Over School Galamsey Threat

The District Chief Executive for Bosomtwe has summoned the chief and assemblyman of Asuoho Konkoma to explain how illegal miners managed to devastate land dangerously close to a school and health facility, marking an escalation in efforts to hold local leaders accountable for galamsey operations in their jurisdictions.

Engineer Abdul Hamid ordered Nana Oduro Agyei Panin II, chief of Asuoho Konkoma, and local assembly member Aborakwa Stephen to answer questions about their role in allowing the environmental destruction near the Konkoma D/A Basic School and the community health center. The summons came Wednesday following a field operation where authorities halted mining activities that residents say had been threatening the facilities for weeks.

“The traditional leaders and the assembly member have been invited to provide answers on how such large-scale destruction could occur under their watch,” Engineer Hamid said in a statement. “Accountability will be pursued to the fullest extent.” He disclosed that he had formally requested Ghana Police Service involvement to investigate and arrest those responsible for the illegal operations.

The intervention followed a JoyNews report documenting rampant land destruction close to the school that endangered teachers and learners. Community members described living in fear as miners not only encroached on buffer lands reserved for both facilities but dug huge holes near the critical infrastructure. The health center faced similar threats, with mining operations reportedly working perilously close to its premises.

Assembly member Stephen Abrokwa previously acknowledged that the invasion started two months ago, though he claimed his efforts to stop the onslaught proved futile. According to community sources, an anti-galamsey taskforce had visited previously to seize equipment, but miners simply resumed operations afterward. That pattern appears to have ended with Wednesday’s more forceful response.

The summons raises uncomfortable questions about complicity. Earlier investigations suggested miners sought and received approval from traditional leadership before beginning operations. A linguist to the chief admitted that miners sought the blessing of Nana Oduro Agyei Panyin, though details about any financial arrangements remained vague. Such arrangements, if proven, would represent precisely the kind of local-level facilitation that has made galamsey so difficult to eliminate despite national government pledges.

Engineer Hamid’s aggressive stance reflects growing frustration with local authorities who appear unwilling or unable to prevent illegal mining in their communities. Critics have pointed out that anywhere galamsey operates, a District Chief Executive bears responsibility for what happens in their jurisdiction. The summons suggests Hamid intends to demonstrate he won’t tolerate inaction from subordinate leaders.

Two excavators have been deployed to reclaim the devastated land under police supervision, according to the DCE. “We cannot sit back while our environment and public facilities are destroyed. The reclamation work has already begun,” he added, urging residents to report any illegal mining they observe in their communities.

The response follows an earlier National Security operation on Friday that arrested eight individuals and seized four excavators near the same school and clinic. Captain Kwame Jabari, the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, confirmed that the eight arrested individuals and four seized excavators remain in National Security custody. That operation appeared decisive at the time, though Wednesday’s intervention suggests either additional miners returned or the problem proved more extensive than initially understood.

The incident highlights persistent challenges in Ghana’s anti-galamsey efforts despite sustained pressure from environmental activists and citizens alarmed by widespread destruction of water bodies and forest reserves. Communities across mining regions face similar threats, with illegal operators often returning shortly after security operations clear them out. Breaking that cycle requires addressing the economic incentives driving galamsey and the local power structures that facilitate it.

Whether holding traditional leaders accountable will prove more effective than previous enforcement approaches remains uncertain. Chiefs wield considerable influence in rural communities, and their cooperation or opposition can determine whether anti-galamsey measures succeed or fail. By summoning them publicly, Engineer Hamid has essentially declared that influence comes with responsibility.

The investigation and reclamation work continue, with authorities promising further updates in coming days. For now, teachers, students, and health workers at Asuoho Konkoma can return to their facilities without fearing the ground might literally collapse beneath them, though whether that security lasts depends on sustained enforcement and genuine commitment from all levels of leadership.