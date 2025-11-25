Distance Yourself from Asharku Bruce Quaye – Mahama Cautioned

Elders of Ngleshie Alata (James Town) ,Asafoatsemei, Kingmakers of James Town have urged President John Dramani Mahama to exercise caution in his public engagements with the self-styled Chief Asharku Bruce Quaye, emphasizing the need for President John Mahama to protect his political image and the peace of the country in general.

Prince Asharku Bruce‑Quaye has in recent times parading himself with the title of Paramount Chief of the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area (James Town, Accra).

Videos of Prince Asharku Bruce‑Quaye’s presence at the Jubilee House during the official visit of the Duke of Edinburgh has sparked fierce backlash from a significant faction of traditional elders, kingmakers, and community leaders.

The elders argue that by inviting or recognizing Bruce‑Quaye at official events, political leaders like President Mahama risk legitimizing someone whom they view as a usurper. This could undermine the entire traditional governance structure in Ngleshie Alata.

“By endorsing or engaging with Bruce‑Quaye, political figures risk becoming entangled in a volatile chieftaincy dispute. The elders warn that this could escalate into social unrest, legal battles, or violence.”

The insisted that by encouraging or allowing Bruce‑Quaye to speak or act as a chief in official capacities may erode traditional authority.

The elders want to preserve the sanctity of their chieftaincy system ensuring that any chief recognized is genuine, chosen through proper custom, and accepted by the people.

Bruce-Quaye had previously been destooled as a sub-chief by his own family, rendering his claim to the paramount stool invalid.

The groups also dismissed Bruce-Quaye’s adoption of the stool title “Wetse Kojo II,” explaining that the original Wetse Kojo Henry George Vanderpuye was installed in 1939, making any legitimate successor the third to bear that title.

These elders argue that his “enstoolment” is illegitimate, has not followed proper customary procedures, and that he is not even from the rightful royal lineage. Their warning now extends to political figures — including former President John Dramani Mahama cautioning them to desist from treating Bruce‑Quaye as a legitimate chief.

Key Arguments from the Elders

The elders from the Ngleshie Alata argue that he does not come from any of the two ruling houses eligible to produce the paramount chief.

Instead, they say he hails from Anumansa (Kweikuma Tsoshishi), which traditionally disqualifies him from the Ngleshie Alata paramountcy.

Lack of Customary Rites

According to the elders, Bruce‑Quaye has not undergone the required customary rites administered by the legitimate kingmakers.

They allege he was “forcefully” installed, including breaking into the stool room (the traditional seat) to perform rites.

Without completing proper ritual processes, they argue, he cannot rightly be considered a customary chief, much less a statutory one. Stressing that the role of political leaders in traditional affairs is delicate. And that when state power seems to validate disputed traditional claims, it can fuel distrust in both political and traditional institutions.

The caution from the elders to President John Mahama is not simply a personal attack on Prince Bruce‑Quaye, it is a serious call grounded in traditional legitimacy, legal process, and community stability. Recognizing someone with contested chieftaincy credentials without addressing the root disputes, they argue, risks undermining both traditional order and political integrity.

“For President John Mahama (or any political actor), the advice is clear: do your due diligence. Engage with the rightful custodians of chieftaincy, support a transparent resolution, and avoid giving unearned legitimacy to contested claims.” They Stated.

Legal Battles

There are ongoing court cases challenging his claim.

The elders warn that recognizing Bruce‑Quaye as a legitimate chief risks division, insecurity, and conflict in the Ngleshie Alata area.

They also condemn the Regional House of Chiefs and even the National House of Chiefs, alleging that their actions favor Bruce‑Quaye illegitimately, fueling tension.

Moreover, they warn companies and political actors to be cautious: dealings with Bruce‑Quaye could be nullified or lead to legal trouble.

Accusations Against Regional House of Chiefs

The elders heavily criticised the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, accusing it of inducting Bruce-Quaye despite ongoing court disputes pending before both the Accra High Court and the Dodowa Traditional Council Judicial Committees.

They claim the induction amounted to “fraudulent gazetting” and violated established customary and statutory procedures for installing a paramount chief.

According to them accusations of corruption and procedural bypass at the House of Chiefs raise concerns about the integrity of chieftaincy institutions and they want those issues investigated.

The elders and youth groups appealed to security agencies and the judiciary to intervene, warning of rising tension and giving risk that matters could escalate.

Allegations of Fraudulent Gazetting & Corruption

There are serious allegations that the National House of Chiefs and Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs (GARHC) may have been complicit in “fraudulent gazetting” of Bruce‑Quaye.

Elders accuse the GARHC, especially some of its officials, of bypassing traditional procedures, pushing through his registration despite the ongoing legal and customary disputes.

The Registrar of the GARHC, Mr. Addo Enoch, is specifically named in criticism some traditional office-holders claim he has disrespected prominent chiefs and undermined proper chieftaincy process.

In their calls for intervention, elders are asking not just the judiciary but also security agencies (IGP, national security) and religious leaders to step in to help de-escalate.

They have appealed directly to President John Dramani Mahama, the Interior Ministry, the IGP, national security agencies, and the Christian Council of Ghana to investigate Bruce-Quaye’s background and ensure stability is preserved.

With several matters still pending before both civil and traditional courts, the Ngleshie Alata chieftaincy dispute remains one of the most protracted and contentious in the Greater Accra Region drawing national attention due to its implications for traditional governance and the chieftaincy registration process.