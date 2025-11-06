Disability Advocates Welcome Free Tertiary Education but Demand Stronger Safeguards

Ghana’s new Free Tertiary Education policy for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) has received cautious support from disability rights advocates, who are calling for robust oversight mechanisms to ensure the initiative delivers lasting impact.

President John Dramani Mahama launched the policy on October 24, 2025, describing it as a moral responsibility rather than an act of charity. Disability and Social Development Advocacy (DaSDA) Africa welcomed the initiative but emphasized that effective implementation with integrity and robust job linkage will determine its success.

The policy ensures that students with disabilities enrolled in public tertiary institutions receive full fee coverage at no charge. Mahama characterized each beneficiary as a potential engineer, teacher, entrepreneur, farmer or innovator whose success will strengthen Ghana’s economy and enrich collective humanity.

Isaac Kwaku Wadi, Executive Director of DaSDA Africa, acknowledged the policy’s transformative potential but stressed that true national progress is measured by how vulnerable populations are served. He warned that the initiative’s success hinges on sustainability, integrity and tangible outcomes.

DaSDA Africa’s primary concern centers on ensuring the policy extends beyond classroom access. The organization called for employment programs and tailored entrepreneurship support to ensure graduates can translate their degrees into economic contribution. Wadi emphasized that access to education remains empty without pathways to opportunity.

The advocacy group outlined several recommendations to strengthen the policy framework. DaSDA Africa called for guaranteed annual funding and a collaborative oversight body involving the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and disability-led organizations to ensure accountability.

The organization stressed the need for a rigorous yet accessible verification process to prevent non-eligible persons from crowding out genuine PWD students, addressing concerns about potential system exploitation. Additionally, they’re pushing for the policy to cover Master’s and PhD programs to build future generations of disabled scholars and leaders.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu announced that under presidential directive, the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND) will make an annual contribution of 50 million Ghana cedis to support the Student Loan Trust Fund and the initiative. The Student Loan Trust Fund, which has been modernized and digitized, will lead implementation to ensure transparency, efficiency and sustainability.

According to the 2021 Population and Housing Census, more than two million Ghanaians live with disability. The policy represents the latest advancement in Ghana’s disability rights framework, which includes the 2006 Persons with Disabilities Act and the country’s 2012 ratification of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

DaSDA Africa is a disability advocacy organization dedicated to promoting inclusion, equity and empowerment of persons with disabilities across the continent.