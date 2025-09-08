Diplomatic Crisis Averted as South Korea Secures Release of Workers After Massive ICE Raid

South Korea announced a breakthrough agreement with Washington on Sunday for the release of more than 300 detained nationals following one of the largest workplace immigration raids in recent US history at a Hyundai battery plant in Georgia.

The diplomatic resolution comes after days of tense negotiations sparked by Thursday’s massive Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation that detained 475 workers at the electric vehicle facility, sending shockwaves through Seoul and threatening to derail billions in promised Korean investment.

Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik confirmed that South Korea would dispatch a chartered aircraft to repatriate its citizens once administrative procedures are completed. The announcement provided relief to families across Korea who had spent days uncertain about their loved ones’ fate in American detention centers.

The scale of the operation stunned Korean officials. Workers at the Georgia plant described scenes of chaos as federal agents swept through the facility, detaining mechanics installing production lines and technical staff sent from Seoul for training programs. ICE footage later showed Korean workers in shackles, some still wearing safety vests emblazoned with company logos.

The timing proved particularly sensitive, occurring just eleven days after President Lee Jae-myung’s White House summit where South Korea pledged $350 billion in US manufacturing investments. Korean media denounced the raid as a “shock” that could chill future business partnerships between the allies.

“This operation sends a clear message that those who exploit the system will be held accountable,” Special Agent Steven Schrank defended the crackdown, emphasizing protection of American jobs. President Trump reinforced the message on social media, declaring “Hire and train American workers” while insisting skilled foreign talent could still enter legally through proper channels.

The human cost became immediately apparent as companies scrambled to protect their workers. LG Energy Solution, Hyundai’s joint venture partner, suspended most US business travel and ordered existing staff home after confirming 47 employees were detained alongside approximately 250 contractors.

For Korean families, the detention center in Folkston, Georgia, became an unwanted symbol of strained relations between longtime allies. Parents, spouses and children waited anxiously for news while diplomats worked around the clock to negotiate their release.

The Georgia facility, touted as the state’s largest economic development project with plans to employ over 1,200 people, now represents a test case for how immigration enforcement might affect foreign investment under the current administration.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is expected to travel to Washington on Monday to address broader concerns about protecting Korean workers abroad, as Seoul simultaneously works to reform its visa system to prevent similar incidents.

The diplomatic agreement offers hope that economic partnerships can weather enforcement actions, but the images of detained workers in shackles may linger in Korean public memory long after the chartered plane brings them home.