Dimple Surgery Gains Ground in Ghana as Beauty Spending Shifts

A cosmetic procedure once largely absent from Ghana’s medical landscape is drawing growing attention in urban centres, signalling a quiet but telling shift in how Ghanaians are choosing to spend on personal appearance.

Dimpleplasty, a minor surgical procedure that creates artificial indentations in the cheeks to mimic natural dimples, has emerged as one of the more discussed cosmetic trends of 2026. Reports indicate that the cost of the procedure in Ghana can reach as high as GH¢38,585, depending on the clinic, the expertise of the practitioner and the desired results. Beauty experts say the growing interest is largely driven by social media influence and changing beauty standards, where dimples are often associated with attractiveness and charm.

The procedure itself is relatively straightforward. Dimpleplasty is performed under local anaesthesia, typically takes less than an hour, and involves creating a small attachment between the skin and underlying tissue that produces a visible indentation when smiling. Complications are rare but can include facial nerve damage, infection and scarring, which is why medical professionals emphasise the importance of choosing a skilled and properly credentialled surgeon.

In Ghana, the procedure sits within a broader category of facial cosmetic treatments offered by select private clinics and plastic surgery units. Institutions including the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and the University of Ghana Medical Centre operate plastic surgery departments, though medically necessary reconstructive procedures typically take priority over elective cosmetic work. A growing number of private aesthetic clinics are expanding their offering as consumer demand increases.

The trend mirrors a pattern seen across East Africa. In Kenya, women are reportedly spending as much as US$3,500 for a single dimple on one side of the face, with photos of freshly created dimples flooding social media and sparking heated public debate.

The economic dimension extends beyond the procedure itself. NewsGhana has previously reported that hair transplant services have found a growing market in Accra, with clinics citing social media exposure, greater openness around personal care and rising disposable income among urban professionals as key drivers. Dimple surgery reflects a similar dynamic, where global beauty standards transmitted through platforms such as TikTok and Instagram translate into spending decisions in local markets.

The rise of this market also exposes regulatory gaps. Cosmetic surgery in Ghana operates largely within the private sector, with limited publicly available data on practitioner accreditation, pricing benchmarks or patient outcomes. This creates an environment where consumers may rely heavily on online content rather than verified clinical guidance when making decisions about surgical procedures.

The World Health Organisation’s patient safety guidelines stress that all surgical interventions, including elective cosmetic ones, should only be performed by qualified professionals in appropriate clinical settings, with proper informed consent procedures in place.

For Ghana’s private healthcare economy, the growing interest in facial cosmetic procedures represents both commercial opportunity and regulatory responsibility. As the market expands, questions around standards, consumer protection and affordability are likely to become more pressing.