Dimension Data Nigeria Executes N20 Billion Bond to Close Digital Infrastructure Gap

Nigerian digital infrastructure company Dimension Data Nigeria has formally executed a N20 billion ($15 million) bond programme through a special purpose vehicle (SPV) called Dimension Data SPV Funding Plc, following regulatory approval from Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The signing ceremony, which formalised all programme documentation and regulatory clearances, was held at the Capital Club in Victoria Island, Lagos. The transaction closed following an initial market issuance that was heavily oversubscribed, reflecting strong institutional investor confidence in the company’s growth strategy and execution track record.

Gbenga Olabiyi, Managing Director of Dimension Data Nigeria, said the capital programme is anchored in long-term value creation rather than short-term returns. “Sustained infrastructure investment is essential to maintaining competitiveness and unlocking future growth. When deployed thoughtfully, infrastructure secures the business, future-proofs operations, and allows efficient scaling as data demand and complexity increase,” he said.

The proceeds will be directed at expanding fibre network coverage in metropolitan and last-mile corridors, strengthening enterprise and carrier-grade service capacity, and improving network resilience to meet rising demand from cloud computing, financial technology, digital public services and artificial intelligence applications. Nigeria continues to face material digital infrastructure deficits, including limited metro and access fibre coverage, constrained enterprise connectivity and underserved demand, constraints that raise operating costs, weaken service quality and slow the pace of digital transformation across key economic sectors.

Shatse Kakwagh, Managing Partner of Mbavaa Partners Limited, the private equity firm backing Dimension Data, described the transaction as a defining milestone and a validation of the company’s long-term infrastructure thesis. He indicated the ambition extends beyond Nigeria, stating the programme enables the company to secure long-term capital needed to finance growth plans across Nigeria and potentially the wider African market.

Adekunle Alade, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pathway Advisors Limited, the transaction’s bookrunner, highlighted the strategic fit between capital markets financing and digital infrastructure assets, noting that data centres and last-mile fibre deployment demand significant investment and long-term financing aligned with their operational lifespan.

The full advisory panel for the transaction included Pathway Advisors Limited as bookrunner, Greychapel Legal and Alliance Law Firm as solicitors, CardinalStone Registrars Limited and STL Trustees Limited as registrar and trustees, Deloitte and Touche as reporting accountant alongside Mascot Okpori and Co as auditors, Fidelity Bank as receiving bank, and Agusto and Co as rating agency.