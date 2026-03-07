Dikko: DR Congo’s Playoff Listing Does Not Close Nigeria’s FIFA Case

Nigeria’s National Sports Commission (NSC) Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko, has pushed back against growing pessimism over the Super Eagles’ 2026 FIFA World Cup prospects, insisting that the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) is yet to deliver an official ruling on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)’s eligibility complaint against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo).

His comments come after widespread anxiety gripped Nigerian football fans this week when FIFA’s accreditation notice to media confirmed DR Congo as Africa’s representative at the upcoming intercontinental playoff tournament in Mexico, naming Bolivia, DR Congo, Iraq, Jamaica, New Caledonia, and Suriname as the six confirmed participants fighting for the final two places at the 2026 World Cup.

Dikko, speaking to The Guardian, acknowledged the tension but urged restraint. “As far as we know, FIFA is yet to give its verdict. We are monitoring the situation closely. The fact that DR Congo appears among the six nations to compete for the final two spots in the playoff is not enough to jump to the conclusion that FIFA has thrown out Nigeria’s petition,” he said.

The NSC chairman added that FIFA follows established channels when communicating decisions in sensitive matters. “The name of DR Congo appears on the fixtures for now because the matter brought before FIFA has not been decided. We are very hopeful that Nigeria will win the eligibility case, and the Super Eagles will proceed to play in the playoff, and possibly make the World Cup party. I want all Nigerians to remain calm and wait for the final verdict,” he said.

The dispute traces back to November 2025, when Nigeria lost the African playoff final to DR Congo 4-3 on penalties, missing out on direct qualification for the intercontinental playoff. The NFF subsequently petitioned FIFA, alleging that DR Congo fielded six ineligible players, including former Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, claiming they had not properly completed their nationality switch process in compliance with FIFA regulations.

The intercontinental playoff tournament is scheduled to run from March 26 to 31, 2026, in Guadalajara and Monterrey, Mexico, with DR Congo set to face the winner of the semi-final clash between Jamaica and New Caledonia. Should FIFA rule in Nigeria’s favour before the tournament, DR Congo could be disqualified and the Super Eagles reinstated in their place.