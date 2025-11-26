Digital Yuan Could Shield Ghana From Dollar Pressure

The Digital Yuan is more than just a financial innovation. It could be Ghana’s secret weapon against rising import costs and relentless foreign exchange pressure. For decades, the US dollar has cast a long shadow over the economy. Whenever the dollar rises, prices everywhere follow, from cement to spare parts, from fridges to baby diapers. Traders feel it, businesses feel it, and ultimately, every Ghanaian at the market feels it.

Ghana’s dependency on China is not a small story. It is the backbone of the entire import system. Ghana imported approximately $3.07 billion worth of goods from China in 2023, according to the United Nations COMTRADE database. The Ghana Statistical Service reports that imports from China rose from GH₵26.4 billion in 2022 to GH₵33.9 billion in 2023. China was, by far, Ghana’s largest source of imports in both years, outpacing the Netherlands and every other major trading partner.

These figures are not just statistics. They explain daily struggles. Phones at Circle, fabrics at Kantamanto, tiles at Spintex, and car parts at Abossey Okai all pass through this Ghana China corridor. And every cedi that leaves Ghana for China must usually pass through one gate, the US dollar. That dependence is what weakens the cedi and fuels inflation.

Now China is offering something that could fundamentally change this story, the Digital Yuan, also known as e-CNY. It is China’s currency in digital form, safe, government backed, and accessible on mobile wallets. It behaves like cash, but moves like technology, instant, traceable, and far cheaper than traditional transfers.

The digital yuan remains the world’s largest central bank digital currency pilot, with total transaction volume reaching 7 trillion e-CNY by June 2024, nearly four times the 1.8 trillion yuan recorded a year earlier. The People’s Bank of China has expanded the e-CNY to 17 provinces across sectors such as education, healthcare, and tourism. As of December 2024, 200 million individual wallets have been opened through the app, with cumulative transactions reaching 9.4 trillion yuan.

Imagine a Ghanaian trader sending money to Guangzhou. Today, they must first buy dollars at a painful rate, pay transfer fees, and wait days for the payment to arrive. With the Digital Yuan, that same trader could settle the invoice in seconds, no exchange into dollars, no delays, no excessive charges. Cheaper. Faster. Safer.

And it gets better. Many Chinese suppliers prefer being paid in their own currency. Some offer discounts for Digital Yuan payments. Others process orders faster or waive handling fees. In an industry where a margin of 1 percent can decide profit or loss, these incentives matter.

The potential macroeconomic impact is enormous. Ghana’s imports from China, consistently around $3 billion annually in recent years, represent a huge source of dollar demand. If even a portion of this trade shifts from USD to Digital Yuan, Ghana’s pressure to hunt for dollars will ease.

Less dollar demand means less fire on the cedi. A more stable cedi means slower inflation. And slower inflation means everyday prices, from food to building materials, stop jumping overnight. The ripples extend from wholesalers clearing containers at Tema to market women in Kejetia and Makola replenishing their stalls.

The cedi has appreciated by 37 percent against the US dollar as of October 17, 2025, amid improved market confidence and tighter monetary management. The International Monetary Fund noted that the strengthening of the local currency has played a pivotal role in restoring price stability, helping inflation fall from 24 percent in 2024 to 9.4 percent in September 2025, the lowest level in four years. The World Bank has ranked the cedi as the best performing currency in Sub Saharan Africa for the first eight months of 2025.

The International Monetary Fund notes African central banks are in the pilot phase of their own digital currency projects, including Nigeria’s e-Naira, Ghana’s e-Cedi, and South Africa’s wholesale central bank digital currency. Ghana is testing an e-Cedi wallet as part of its broader digital finance strategy. The IMF survey of African central banks underscores the need for collaboration on technology and policy, and warns against neglecting privacy, cybersecurity, and financial stability.

China holds a large share of African debt, with its share of sub Saharan external public debt growing from under 2 percent in 2005 to about 17 percent by 2021, totaling $134 billion. Chinese foreign direct investment flows into Africa reached about $5 billion in 2022. In 2024, China’s Belt and Road Initiative commitments to Africa were $29.2 billion, up 34 percent from 2023, spanning energy, mining, technology, and transport projects.

Of course, opportunity must be matched with caution. The Bank of Ghana will need clear rules, secure rails, and safeguards to protect traders. Education is essential so people understand the risks, technology, and processes. And while the Digital Yuan can be a powerful tool, Ghana must ensure it does not become entirely dependent on one country’s financial ecosystem.

But the truth remains. The world is going digital, and money is changing with it. China already uses the Digital Yuan in supermarkets, buses, hotels, and online commerce. Some African countries are beginning to pilot it. Ghana should not sit on the sidelines while the global payments landscape evolves.

Huawei introduced the Mate 40 smartphone into the African market with a pre-installed e-CNY wallet that uses the Digital Currency Electronic Payment network. The device enables the transfer of funds by touching devices together, even when users are offline. China has accumulated significant influence over Africa’s technology infrastructure, with close to 50 percent in the mobile handset and 70 percent in the mobile network layers since the mid 2000s.

If adopted wisely, the Digital Yuan could reduce import costs, shield the cedi, and give Ghanaian businesses a fighting chance in a tough global market. For traders at Makola, Okaishie, Kejetia, and Abossey Okai, this is more than innovation. It is relief. It is a way to cut costs, speed up delivery, stabilize prices, and reduce the daily anxiety that comes from watching the dollar climb.

The Digital Yuan may have been born in China, but its impact could be felt right here in Ghana, in our pockets, in our markets, and in the restored strength of our cedi.