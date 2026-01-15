Digital Tourism Platforms Generate Revenue, Data for Ghana

The Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC) has published operational results from its twin digital platforms, revealing revenue generation and infrastructure gaps that will shape future tourism investments.

The Ghana Tourism Investment Platform (GTiP) and Ghana Tourism Marketplace (GTM) collected their first comprehensive dataset since launching earlier in 2025, providing government and private investors with evidence-based insights into Ghana’s tourism sector composition and readiness.

Professor Kobby Mensah, chief executive officer of GTDC, described the platforms as data engines rather than primarily revenue-generating services. He explained that GTiP’s value lies in delivering precise metrics that guide infrastructure spending toward areas with greatest impact on tourism viability.

GTiP’s analytics show eco-tourism commanding the largest share of listed opportunities at 33 percent, followed by leisure tourism and heritage-cultural tourism at 13 percent each. The platform also profiles hybrid offerings that integrate adventure, sports, beach, and heritage experiences, reflecting Ghana’s diverse tourism appeal.

The investment platform functions as a diagnostic tool for national infrastructure planning. Current data indicates electricity, internet connectivity, and road access reach 100 percent of profiled sites. However, the platform recorded zero availability of treated water across all listed locations, identifying a critical infrastructure bottleneck requiring urgent attention.

The Ghana Tourism Marketplace processed 76 bookings between December 1 and December 26, 2025, generating total revenue of GH₵25,662.24 during its inaugural live usage period. Platform commission earnings reached GH₵102.24, with 21 services available for booking during the festive season.

The AccraByNight tour dominated platform earnings, accounting for 93 percent of total revenue at GH₵23,940. Average booking values stabilized between GH₵200 and GH₵600, providing operators with market-validated price points for calibrating future offerings.

Categories including accommodation and transport recorded no revenue during the pilot phase. GTDC attributes this to supplier onboarding timelines rather than lack of market demand, indicating that digital interest exists but requires expanded vendor integration.

The platforms launched publicly in September 2025 during an event at Accra City Hotel, where Mensah outlined GTDC’s strategy to modernize Ghana’s travel industry through digital infrastructure. He emphasized that tourism systems must extend beyond physical structures to include data collection and customer experience enhancement.

GTM operates as a centralized marketplace aggregating accommodation, tours, transport, cultural experiences, dining, and events from vetted local vendors. The platform charges no registration fees or hidden costs to operators, aiming to boost local business participation while promoting cultural heritage.

GTiP showcases investment opportunities spanning eco-tourism resorts, cultural attractions, and heritage sites. The platform provides potential investors with detailed site profiles covering land topography, heritage value, key attractions, infrastructure, and revenue opportunities, supplemented by promotional videos and compliance guides.

By December 2025, GTM hosted 50 vendors, attracted over 240 users, and processed more than GH₵20,000 in bookings and payments since operations began. The growth trajectory demonstrates increasing adoption among small and medium enterprises (SMEs) seeking to tap into digital commerce.

The AccraByNight initiative, launched in April 2025, quickly gained popularity as a monthly immersive tour through Accra’s vibrant nightlife and cultural scenes. Demand grew so rapidly that GTDC expanded from one monthly tour to offering 10 separate trips in December, highlighting appetite for curated after-dark experiences.

Mensah has repeatedly criticized foreign online travel agencies for capturing revenue that should benefit Ghanaian tourism operators. He stated that GTDC’s digital platforms aim to reverse this trend by keeping transactions within the domestic economy while expanding international reach.

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts (MoTCCA) released the data through its public relations unit, committing to continuous periodic updates that inform stakeholders and influence investment decisions. The ministry frames the digital transformation as central to Ghana’s tourism competitiveness and economic impact.

GTDC’s strategy aligns with the national 24-Hour Economy agenda by creating infrastructure that supports round-the-clock tourism activities. The platforms are designed to strengthen SMEs, channel investment toward high-growth areas, and position Ghana as a sophisticated, evidence-based destination.

The data-driven approach marks a departure from traditional promotional methods that relied on generalized marketing without detailed metrics. By quantifying infrastructure availability, revenue patterns, and market preferences, GTDC provides transparent visibility into specific niches defining Ghana’s evolving tourism identity.

Mensah stressed that every cedi invested in the sector should be guided by real-time market intelligence and verified consumer behavior. The platforms collect geographical coordinates, immersive videos, and testimonials from local authorities to give potential investors tangible proof of Ghana’s tourism assets.

Tourism contributes significantly to Ghana’s gross domestic product (GDP) and job creation across hospitality, transport, and retail sectors. The digital platforms aim to accelerate sector growth by improving financial sustainability while supporting inclusive and sustainable development.

The twin platforms underwent extensive stakeholder consultations before public launch, with GTDC hosting forums for feedback from industry participants. The company described these engagements as essential for building robust, industry-ready digital infrastructure.

GTDC operates with a team that Mensah characterizes as dynamic and strategically oriented, focused on regaining Ghana’s tourism footing through technology. The platforms represent the company’s commitment to modernizing sector operations under his leadership.

The treated water infrastructure gap identified by GTiP presents both a challenge and opportunity for targeted investment. Addressing this deficiency would enable tourism destinations to accommodate domestic and international visitors without compromising experience quality or health standards.

While GTiP pilot phase initially focused on flagship sites including Konkon Wonderland Ecological Park and Farm Resort and Centre of the World Golf Club, the platform has expanded to profile diverse opportunities across Ghana’s tourism landscape.

The December revenue figures provide baseline metrics for evaluating platform performance as vendor onboarding continues and marketing integration strengthens. GTDC projects that full deployment will significantly enhance tourism investment flows and visitor spending over the long term.

Mensah emphasized that the combined performance of GTiP and GTM validates the dual-engine digital strategy, demonstrating a clear pathway toward improving financial sustainability. The early results position Ghana’s tourism digital transformation as a key driver of future competitiveness and transparency within the industry.