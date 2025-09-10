Digital Skills Provider Launches WhatsApp Training for Childcare Centers

Digify Africa has expanded its WhatsApp-based learning platform to include specialized training for early childhood development center owners seeking business management and digital skills.

The organization launched the “Digital Foundations for ECD Success” pathway on its Kitso WhatsApp learning bot, targeting practitioners who operate childcare facilities across South Africa. The program aims to help formalize unregistered centers while improving operational efficiency.

The new educational module addresses critical needs in South Africa’s early childhood development sector, where many centers operate informally without proper registration or business management systems. The training covers center registration processes, daily operations management, and sustainable growth strategies.

“ECD centres play a critical role in laying the foundation for lifelong learning,” said Gavin Weale, Founder and CEO of Digify Africa. The executive referenced the Department of Basic Education’s recent R1.7 billion investment in early childhood development as momentum supporting the sector’s growth.

Digify Africa developed the curriculum in partnership with Innovation Edge, an impact investor focused on early childhood challenges in South Africa. The collaboration targets practitioners who need accessible training but face barriers including cost, transportation, and complex learning platforms.

Digify Africa has reached tens of thousands of online learners through its WhatsApp chatbot approach, building on success with previous digital literacy programs for parents and teachers. The Kitso bot provides free learning opportunities on WhatsApp, allowing users to learn at their own pace.

The program follows a mobile-first approach recognizing that WhatsApp serves as a primary communication platform for many South African users. This strategy eliminates traditional educational barriers while providing professional development directly through smartphones.

“Quality early learning starts with capable and well-supported practitioners,” said Tevarus Naicker, Acting Executive Director at Innovation Edge. The organization positions the partnership as addressing systemic challenges in early childhood education through practical skills development.

Innovation Edge previously supported Digify Africa’s development of affordable, interactive training for ECD practitioners through WhatsApp learning tools and chatbots, indicating an existing relationship between the organizations.

The training initiative comes amid broader government focus on early childhood development. Innovation Edge highlighted the need for innovative, scalable solutions in ECD that prioritize early learning and well-being support in response to increased public investment.

Users can access the new ECD learning pathway by messaging the Kitso bot at 0765937181 on WhatsApp. The service operates free of charge with content designed for self-paced learning compatible with practitioners’ work schedules.

South Africa’s early childhood development sector faces significant challenges including limited formal training opportunities, regulatory complexity, and resource constraints. Many centers operate in townships and rural areas where traditional educational programs may be inaccessible.

The Kitso platform represents Digify Africa’s evolution from digital safety education toward comprehensive professional development programming. The organization now serves parents, teachers, and childcare center operators through its WhatsApp-based learning system.

Quality early learning programs deliver a 13% annual return on investment through improved health, education, and employment outcomes, with potential to create 300,000 jobs and 70,000 new enterprises, according to development sector analysis.

Early childhood development centers serve critical roles in South African communities, particularly in areas where formal educational infrastructure may be limited. Professional development for operators could improve service quality while supporting sector formalization.