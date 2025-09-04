Digital Reforms Could Add US$3.4 Billion to Ghana’s Economy by 2030

Ghana’s economy could gain an additional $3.4 billion by 2030 through strategic digital transformation reforms, according to a new report launched by the GSMA at the Digital Africa Summit in Accra on Tuesday.

The comprehensive study reveals that mobile technology already contributes GH¢94 billion to Ghana’s GDP, representing 8% of the country’s total economic output. Despite this significant contribution, the report identifies massive untapped potential in Ghana’s digital ecosystem.

The analysis highlights a critical connectivity paradox: while Ghana boasts 99% 4G network coverage, a staggering 62% usage gap persists, meaning millions of citizens who could access mobile internet services remain unconnected. This gap represents the largest barrier to unlocking the country’s digital economic potential.

Sector-Specific Economic Impact

The GSMA report projects transformative changes across key economic sectors. Agriculture stands to benefit significantly, with digital tools including precision farming and market access platforms potentially adding GH¢10.5 billion in value while creating 190,000 new jobs. Digital adoption could boost smallholder crop yields by 10-20%, a critical improvement for Ghana’s agricultural economy.

Manufacturing presents even greater opportunities, with the adoption of Internet of Things technology and artificial intelligence systems projected to generate an additional GH¢15 billion. The report emphasizes particular potential in gold and cocoa processing, sectors where Ghana maintains strong competitive advantages in global markets.

Government services could see substantial efficiency gains through expanded e-government initiatives. The study estimates these improvements could raise GH¢5.8 billion in additional tax revenues by reducing collection leakage and improving administrative efficiency. This builds on successful mobile money-enabled systems such as the LEAP social welfare programme.

Addressing Digital Barriers

Device affordability emerges as the primary obstacle to digital adoption. Smartphones cost the equivalent of 27% of monthly GDP per capita, and as much as 76% for the poorest 40% of the population. The financial burden effectively excludes significant portions of Ghana’s population from participating in the digital economy.

The report praises recent government reforms, particularly the removal of the controversial e-levy, as important steps toward eliminating digital access bottlenecks. However, it calls for expanded public-private partnerships to scale device financing initiatives, highlighting successful programs like MTN’s Design-to-Cost programme and Telecel’s microfinance schemes.

Infrastructure investment remains crucial for sustained digital growth. The analysis recommends establishing a clear 5G spectrum roadmap and streamlining rights-of-way processes to reduce deployment costs, particularly in rural areas where connectivity gaps persist despite strong national coverage metrics.

Policy Framework and Implementation

Angela Wamola, Head of Africa at GSMA, emphasized Ghana’s readiness for digital transformation. The country’s RESET agenda provides a comprehensive framework for digital-led economic growth, positioning Ghana to become West Africa’s premier digital hub.

The report projects mobile internet adoption could expand to 20.6 million unique users by 2029, up from 13.1 million today, representing a 57% increase in digital participation over the next four years.

The timing of the report’s release during the Digital Africa Summit at Kempinski Hotel in Accra underscores the strategic importance of digital transformation in Ghana’s economic development plans. The summit brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and development partners to discuss implementation strategies for the recommended reforms.

Regional Digital Leadership

Ghana’s digital transformation efforts occur within a broader regional context of technological advancement across West Africa. The minister’s announcement comes as the new GSMA report revealed that strategic digital reforms could add significant value to Ghana’s economy by 2030, highlighting government commitment to the digital agenda.

The mobile industry’s readiness to partner with government in implementing these transformative changes signals strong private sector support for the digital transformation initiative. Success in Ghana could serve as a model for similar reforms across sub-Saharan Africa.

The complete Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Ghana’s Economic Growth report provides detailed policy recommendations and economic modeling to guide implementation of these ambitious digital reforms.