Digital Realty Launches Ghana’s Largest Data Centre in Accra

Digital Realty has officially commissioned its ACR2 Data Centre in Accra, marking a significant milestone in Ghana’s digital sovereignty agenda and positioning the country as a strategic data hub for West Africa.

The state of the art facility, capable of supporting 1.7 megawatts of IT load and accommodating 500 server racks, represents the largest data centre infrastructure investment in Ghana to date. Its launch signals the country’s growing capacity to host, process, and protect its own data locally rather than relying on offshore infrastructure.

Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations Samuel Nartey George described the launch as a critical step in attracting hyperscalers and demonstrating Ghana’s readiness to host advanced digital infrastructure. During a tour of the facility, he highlighted how the data centre now provides the infrastructure needed to implement the government’s localisation policy and data harmonisation legislation.

The facility sits in downtown Accra, strategically located near six submarine cable landing stations that make Ghana one of Africa’s most internationally connected countries. According to Digital Realty Ghana Managing Director Joseph Koranteng, the centre hosts two major submarine cables and provides direct access to Digital Realty’s global ecosystem of over 300 data centres across six continents.

“We are here not just to launch a data centre, but to commission a new digital gateway for West Africa,” Koranteng stated during the commissioning ceremony. He emphasized that the facility addresses critical needs for local control, data sovereignty, and business continuity while offering a secure, compliant environment for digital innovation.

The ACR2 facility was built by local Ghanaian professionals to international standards, ensuring businesses can access high quality, globally standardized digital services locally without depending solely on offshore infrastructure. The facility was designed with scalability and resilience in mind, allowing both startups and multinational enterprises to expand their digital operations seamlessly.

Koranteng noted that recent disruptions on major cloud platforms have underscored the need for balance between global integration and local control. “Enterprises in Ghana and across Africa can no longer rely on distant data centres for critical operations,” he explained, adding that ACR2 provides the secure foundation needed for business continuity.

The launch comes at a pivotal moment for Ghana’s digital transformation. The facility supports the country’s push toward a 24 hour digital economy by providing reliable, energy efficient infrastructure for cloud providers, financial institutions, and enterprises across multiple sectors.

Michael Komla Nfodzo, President of the Ghana Internet Exchange, said the opening of ACR2 signifies Ghana’s growing capability to host, process, and protect its own data, strengthening the country’s digital resilience and security. He described the development as evidence of Ghana’s readiness to build a robust digital foundation for innovation and inclusive growth.

The data centre will also serve as the primary access point for LINX Accra, a new Internet Exchange Point expected to go live in the coming weeks. The LINX facility will offer low latency services including peering, supporting internet service providers, content providers, cloud platforms, and enterprise networks seeking neutral and efficient exchange environments.

LINX Accra represents the third African location for the London Internet Exchange following launches in Nairobi in 2023 and Mombasa in February 2025. The multi site, interconnected infrastructure aims to provide future proof and scalable solutions to advance West Africa’s digital ecosystem.

Digital Realty’s investment in Ghana extends its African footprint across Kenya, Mozambique, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company was recently ranked the number one data centre provider in Africa and Europe on Cloudscene’s 2024 to 2025 Data Centre Ecosystem Leaderboard, underscoring its leadership in delivering truly global data centre platforms.

The ACR2 facility integrates with Digital Realty’s PlatformDIGITAL, which provides critical infrastructure and interconnection services supporting the world’s growing digital economy. This global connectivity positions Ghana as a bridge between African markets and international technology platforms.

For Ghana, the data centre’s commissioning represents more than infrastructure expansion. It validates the government’s strategy of using policy frameworks to attract major technology investments while ensuring domestic data remains within national borders. The facility gives teeth to legislation that has long called for data localisation but lacked the physical infrastructure to make it practical.

Minister George emphasized that the ACR2 launch demonstrates Ghana’s commitment to building digital infrastructure that meets international standards while serving local needs. The facility positions the country to compete for regional technology investments and cloud service deployments that previously might have gone to other African markets.

The data centre also creates new opportunities for Ghanaian technology professionals, developers, and startups who can now access world class infrastructure and global connectivity without leaving the country. This local availability reduces barriers to entry for digital entrepreneurs and positions Ghana as an attractive base for technology companies serving West African markets.

“Africa’s digital growth must be powered by African talent, secured by African infrastructure, and connected to global opportunity,” Koranteng emphasized. “We will ensure Ghana continues to shine as a regional leader, a hub for digital trade, and a bridge between Africa and the global digital world.”

The commissioning of ACR2 arrives as Ghana pursues ambitious digital transformation goals under the Mahama administration. With major infrastructure now in place, attention will turn to attracting anchor tenants, developing complementary services, and ensuring the facility catalyzes broader technology sector growth across the country.