Digital Realty Expands Presence in West Africa with First Data Center in Ghana

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, today announced the launch of its first data center in Ghana, marking a significant expansion of its global data center platform, PlatformDIGITAL®, in Africa.

Located in the heart of Accra, ACR2 is poised to become a critical hub in Ghana’s digital ecosystem, connecting the country to global markets and empowering businesses with highly connected infrastructure. Strategically positioned amidst a dense network of fiber routes and subsea cables, including direct access to the 2Africa cable system, the facility will deliver carrier-neutral colocation services with an expected 1.7MW of installed IT capacity. This combination of location and connectivity positions ACR2 a key gateway to the global digital economy, providing a strong foundation for enhanced connectivity and interconnection that can support the evolving needs of enterprises, financial institutions, telcos, and public sector organizations.

“Enterprises no longer have to choose between compliance and performance; ACR2 delivers both, right here in Accra,” said Joseph Koranteng, Managing Director, Digital Realty in Ghana.

ACR2 is designed to support data sovereignty requirements, offering trusted and compliant hosting for critical financial and digital services. Beyond compliance, the facility is expected to strengthen Ghana’s infrastructure for the digital economy, driving innovation, investment, and inclusion.

“From banking to fintech to telcos, our goal is simple: keep data secure locally, while keeping businesses globally connected,” added Koranteng. “ACR2 provides the reliability, compliance, and connectivity that banks, fintechs, telcos, and cloud providers need. It’s not only about data sovereignty – it’s about giving enterprises in Ghana the same infrastructure quality they’d find in London, Amsterdam, or Johannesburg, without leaving Accra.”



With ACR2, Digital Realty reaffirms its commitment to supporting Africa’s digital future, one that’s locally hosted and globally connected. The new facility underscores the company’s vision to expand access to the global digital economy while supporting local enterprise ecosystems and enabling the next generation of innovation in West Africa.