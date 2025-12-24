Digital Payments Surge as Ghana Embraces Cashless Christmas Season

The holiday rush is underway across Ghana, marked not by the sound of sleigh bells but by the ping of mobile wallets, the click of online transfers, and the steady rhythm of digital payments. This Christmas, Ghanaians are sending money to loved ones, paying bills, and keeping businesses running faster, smoother, and more reliably than ever before.

Mobile Money remains the dominant force for everyday payments. By October 2025, transactions increased from GH¢406 billion in September to GH¢436 billion, with cumulative value from January to October reaching GH¢3.6 trillion. The number of registered mobile money accounts climbed steadily from 65.6 million in December 2023 to 73 million by the end of 2024. As of 2025, there are 24 million active mobile money users in Ghana. For most Ghanaians, it’s the first stop for topping up airtime, paying school fees, or sending cash to family.

If Mobile Money rules daily transactions, Ghipss Instant Pay (GIP) is the heavyweight for large value transfers. In 2024, GIP’s transaction value surged 233 percent year on year, soaring from GH¢14.3 billion in 2023 to GH¢47.5 billion, with transaction volume rising 44 percent from 10.35 million to 14.89 million. The platform handles corporate transfers, government payments, and urgent high value settlements. It’s fast, instant, and quietly reshaping how large sums of money travel through the economy.

Internet banking is steadily claiming its space. Transactions reached 4.74 million in October 2025, marking a 97.5 percent year on year increase from 2.39 million in October 2024. The total value climbed from GH¢22.3 billion to GH¢41.6 billion over the same period, an 86 percent increase signaling growing confidence in online platforms for larger financial operations. An increasing number of Ghanaians are discovering the ease of moving money from their browsers without queues or branches, just a few clicks and the transaction is complete.

Then there’s the quiet hero of digital payments: interoperability. The ability to send money across different mobile money networks has become second nature. As of October 2024, the total value of mobile money interoperability transactions increased by 23 percent, enabling seamless cross wallet transfers that keep money flowing regardless of which network people use.

Mobile Money processed 893 million transactions in October, nearly 200 times the internet banking volume. Mobile Money continues to handle the bulk of everyday transactions, Ghipss Instant Pay moves the larger sums, and internet banking is carving out its place as a trusted alternative. Internet banking has effectively displaced traditional cheques, which now account for only 453,000 transactions. Businesses favor the immediacy and efficiency of real time digital settlements over the delays inherent in paper based processing.

With Christmas just around the corner, these trends reveal how Ghanaians are spending, sending, and connecting in an increasingly digital world. Transferring money to family, paying for gifts, or settling business accounts is no longer a chore; it has become fast, seamless, and reliable. These platforms are more than tools; they are the arteries of Ghana’s festive commerce, keeping money flowing smoothly as the country prepares for the holidays.