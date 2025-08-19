Digital Payments Drive Resilience in Nigeria’s Agricultural Heartland

A new study is highlighting how digital financial tools are strengthening Nigeria’s agricultural sector, particularly in the northeastern region which faces significant security challenges.

The federal government has publicly commended fintech firm Moniepoint for a documentary and case study that showcase the resilience of local farmers and food traders.

The project, titled “Inside Nigeria’s Food Chain,” focuses on Borno State, an area often defined by conflict. It reveals how smallholder farmers are embracing mobile payments and digital solutions to connect to broader markets, despite adversity. A special adviser to the president noted that the work is an eye-opener, demonstrating financial inclusion among communities rarely associated with technology adoption.

A key insight from the research is that the informal, trust-based networks that have long powered the local food chain are not a weakness, but a strategic asset. These networks, built on generations of knowledge, have proven more adaptable in a crisis than many formal institutions.

A Moniepoint executive explained that the project was about uncovering the human stories behind the transactions. She noted the company’s hyperlocal approach, which tailors services to fit the existing trading habits of Nigerians, has been crucial to building trust. The documentary also aims to redefine the narrative around the northeast, showcasing its critical role in feeding the nation rather than the conflict that has plagued it.

A communications expert at the screening praised the shift in narrative, stating that it allows the country to appreciate these regions for what they truly contribute to the economy.