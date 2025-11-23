Digital Literacy Critical for eCedi Success, Bank of Ghana Warns

Ghana’s central bank has identified comprehensive digital literacy as essential for the safe and effective rollout of its upcoming Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the eCedi, particularly among rural and underserved populations. First Deputy Governor Dr. Zakari Mumuni emphasized that bridging digital knowledge gaps will determine whether the country’s ambitious digital currency initiative reaches all citizens or leaves vulnerable communities behind.

Speaking at the Cedi@60 International Currency Conference on November 19, Dr. Mumuni stated that Ghana’s unique digital footprint positions the country to adopt a CBDC at scale. However, he warned that many Ghanaians, especially those in rural and remote areas, currently lack the experience or knowledge to transact safely using digital payment platforms. Without targeted education programs, these populations risk exclusion from the digital economy the eCedi aims to build.

The deputy governor stressed that building trust and promoting secure usage will require nationwide digital literacy programmes as the eCedi rolls out. He noted that while Ghana has made remarkable progress modernizing its payment infrastructure over two decades, from Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS) to mobile money interoperability, adoption of a central bank backed digital currency demands more than technology alone. It requires people who are prepared and confident to use it safely.

The eCedi has been designed to enhance financial inclusion, improve payment efficiency, and strengthen monetary policy transmission while offering a regulated and trusted alternative to unregulated private digital currencies. The Bank of Ghana previously piloted the digital currency in 2022 with approximately 2,750 participants in Accra, Tarkwa, and Sefwi Asafo before pausing the full rollout due to economic challenges. The central bank now plans to relaunch the initiative in 2025, pending the passage of necessary legislation.

Dr. Mumuni emphasized that education and awareness will be as important as the technology itself, particularly in enabling rural households, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and local businesses to participate fully in the digital economy. He explained that without proper understanding, citizens cannot maximize the benefits of offline functionality, high cybersecurity standards, and regulatory safeguards being built into the eCedi system to mitigate risks of fraud, misuse, and operational errors.

The Bank of Ghana has committed to complementing the rollout with nationwide awareness campaigns and targeted digital literacy programs, ensuring that the benefits of the eCedi reach all Ghanaians safely and inclusively. These programmes will focus on teaching citizens how to use digital wallets, recognize fraudulent schemes, protect their credentials, and navigate the transition from cash to digital transactions without becoming victims of cybercrime.

Ghana’s demographic profile presents both opportunities and challenges for the eCedi. While the country has a vibrant generation of digital natives whose entrepreneurial energy and rapid adoption of mobile and online services provide a ready user base, significant portions of the population remain digitally disconnected. According to available data, nearly half of Ghanaians lacked internet access as recently as 2022, underscoring the importance of the eCedi’s planned offline functionality.

The deputy governor argued that the digital currency will enhance payment efficiency, reduce systemic friction, and boost security and reliability for both consumers and businesses once properly implemented. He described the eCedi as building on existing progress to ensure that every Ghanaian, regardless of location or institutional access, can transact seamlessly within a trusted, central bank backed framework.

Dr. Mumuni concluded by expressing confidence that with the right education, training, and support, the eCedi can transform Ghana’s financial landscape, empower communities, and demonstrate leadership in Africa’s digital finance sector. The central bank’s strategy reflects growing recognition across the continent that technological innovation must be accompanied by human capacity building to achieve genuine financial inclusion and avoid creating new forms of digital exclusion.