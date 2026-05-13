Digital Innovation Awards Marks 15 Years in Accra

The Digital Innovation Awards (DIA) will celebrate its 15th anniversary on July 3, 2026, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra, gathering policymakers, technology leaders, regulators, and investors for a day combining high-level policy dialogue with continental industry recognition.

Formerly known as the Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards, DIA has evolved from a national recognition platform into one of Africa’s most prominent convenings at the intersection of technology, policy, and capital over the past decade and a half.

The day will open with Digital Economy Live (DEL) 2026, a breakfast roundtable running from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM under the theme “Building Africa’s Digital Future: Inclusion, Infrastructure and Intelligent Growth.” Focus areas will include digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, digital inclusion, cloud and data systems, and artificial intelligence (AI) adoption.

The Embassy of Israel in Ghana will participate in the summit, with Ambassador Roey Gilad expected to deliver a keynote on global innovation partnerships and technology-enabled inclusive growth across Africa. Organisers said Israel’s participation reflects the growing role of international collaboration in shaping Africa’s digital economy, particularly across fintech, agriculture technology, and digital infrastructure.

The day will culminate in the DIA gala, recognising organisations and individuals driving measurable impact across Africa’s digital economy.

“Africa’s digital future is no longer about potential, it is about execution at scale,” said Akin Naphtal, Chief Executive Officer of InstinctWave, which powers the event through its Digital Economy Magazine publication.

Naphtal described DIA at 15 as a catalyst for continental digital transformation rather than simply an awards platform, saying this year’s edition marks a deliberate shift from ambition to implementation.

InstinctWave, founded in 2005 in England, maintains operations across Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa, Rwanda, and Botswana.