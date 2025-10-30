‘Digital for Good’: MTN Ghana Equips Entrepreneurs for Tech-Driven Growth

MTN Ghana has successfully held the maiden edition of its Digital for Good Masterclass under the theme “Empowering Entrepreneurs in Technology and Agriculture.”

The initiative brought together innovators, technology experts, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders to explore how digital transformation is reshaping key sectors, particularly agriculture.

The event forms part of MTN Ghana’s broader commitment to promoting digital literacy, sustainable development, and inclusive growth through technology-driven solutions.

Sandra Oduro Antwi, Senior Marketing Specialist at MTN Ghana, speaking at the event , reaffirmed the company’s mission to leverage digital innovation as a force for empowerment and progress.

“As we move into a more digital era, our goal is to ensure this revolution becomes a tool for empowerment one that uplifts innovators, changemakers, and every participant in this digital ecosystem,” she said.

Antwi highlighted MTN’s continued investment in capacity-building initiatives that provide young entrepreneurs with training, mentorship, and access to digital platforms that drive innovation across diverse sectors, including e-commerce, health, and agriculture.

“In agriculture, digital tools are transforming how farmers access information, financing, and markets,” she added. “MTN’s digital solutions continue to enhance productivity and strengthen food security across Ghana.”

On cybersecurity, Jacqueline Hanson-Kotei, Senior Manager for Enterprise Information Security and Governance at MTN Ghana, emphasized the importance of digital safety in an increasingly connected world.

“October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and it reminds us that online safety starts with each of us,” she noted. “Be cautious with the information you share, use strong passwords, and enable multi-factor authentication whenever possible.”

Hanson-Kotei urged entrepreneurs to see cybersecurity not as a technical burden but as a strategic advantage.

“When your systems are secure, your customers trust you more and that trust is the foundation of every successful digital business,” she said.

During a panel discussion, Dr. Stephane Nwolley, CEO of Npontu Technology, stressed the need to balance technical skills with human-centered abilities such as empathy, communication, and critical thinking.

“We are training a generation that relies heavily on artificial intelligence,” Dr. Nwolley said. “If we don’t balance that with soft skills, we risk losing the human side of innovation.”

He revealed that Npontu Technology trains over 1,000 students annually, equipping them with both technical knowledge and problem-solving skills.

“Technology must enhance human relationships. It’s not just about coding or data it’s about how we use technology to connect, create, and improve lives,” he added.

Adding to the conversation, Daniel Asare-Kyei, CEO of Esoko, called for greater use of technology to address Ghana’s agricultural challenges.

“Ghana faces many issues in agriculture from weak processing capacity to low value addition,” he said. “Until we can transform our raw produce into finished goods, we’ll continue to face economic limitations.”

He encouraged entrepreneurs to design locally relevant solutions rather than replicating foreign models.

“Every entrepreneur must ask: who am I designing this solution for my community or someone abroad? No problem is too big to solve if we are driven by purpose and creativity,” he stated.

Ethel Cofie, CEO of EDEL Technology Consulting, also urged entrepreneurs to balance passion with business discipline to build sustainable enterprises.

“Passion keeps you going when things get tough,” she said. “But without discipline, sound financial management, and accountability, passion remains a hobby.” She emphasized that profitability and sustainability are essential to long-term success.

“When I look at my numbers, I know exactly what each project costs and what returns to expect,” she noted. “Once revenue becomes consistent and sustainable, then it’s a real business.”

The Digital for Good Masterclass served as a powerful platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and responsible technology use. Through initiatives like this, MTN Ghana continues to champion digital inclusion, empower entrepreneurs, and build a future where technology truly works for the good of all.