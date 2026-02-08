Digital Banking Apps Replace ATMs as Top Priority for Ghanaian Customers

Automated Teller Machine (ATM) services have dropped out of the top concerns for retail banking customers in Ghana for the first time in three years, replaced by digital platform reliability, according to the 2025 KPMG West Africa Banking Industry Customer Experience Survey.

The survey, which gathered insights from over 35,000 retail customers, 5,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and 600 corporates across Ghana and Nigeria, reveals that banking is shifting from physical machines into mobile applications and online platforms.

One in three retail customers now selects their primary bank based on app stability and uptime, marking a decisive transition in how Ghanaians interact with financial institutions, according to the report released in December 2025.

“A noteworthy shift this year is the declining importance of ATM services. For the first time in three years, ATMs no longer feature among the top priorities for retail customers. Instead, the reliability of digital platforms has emerged as a key differentiator,” the survey stated.

The report emphasized that competitive advantage is no longer about channel breadth but about digital resilience. As mobile apps and online platforms increasingly handle everything from transfers to bill payments, customers are spending less time at physical machines and more time using digital channels.

Long queues, cash shortages, and out of service ATMs are no longer tolerated when a bank app promises 24 hour convenience. Customers are asking about app functionality rather than ATM network size, according to the survey findings.

Ghana’s internet penetration and mobile connectivity rates stood at 70 percent and 113 percent respectively in early 2024, driving growth in digital banking adoption. The country is the only African nation with fully interoperable multiple instant payment systems, according to KPMG.

The value and volume of transactions on the GhIPSS Instant Pay (GIP) increased by 174 percent and 32 percent respectively as of October 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Mobile money transactions reached GH¢2.36 trillion in total value as of October 2024, representing a 55 percent increase from the previous year.

The survey revealed that 73 percent of retail customers use mobile money weekly in 2025, representing a seven percentage point increase from the previous year. This reflects Ghana’s deeply embedded mobile first banking culture, according to KPMG.

Despite declining ATM usage overall, the machines remained the second most used channel among Generation X and Baby Boomers, highlighting a generational divide in channel preferences. Older customers continue to rely on traditional channels while younger generations prefer digital platforms.

KPMG noted that the shift is driven by trust as digital usage deepens. Customers want platforms that are secure, fast, and dependable. A smooth app experience builds confidence far more quickly than a network of machines that may not work when needed.

The survey recommended that banks continue investing in advanced security features as digital usage deepens and fraud risks evolve. The 2023 Bank of Ghana Fraud Report revealed a total loss of GH¢63 million due to fraud, representing a 21 percent increase from 2022.

“To sustain progress and strengthen trust, banks should continue to invest in advanced security features as digital usage deepens and fraud risks evolve,” the survey stated.

Core banking capabilities including reliability, security and digital access are no longer sources of competitive advantage but have become minimum requirements. Differentiation now lies in how effectively banks reduce complexity, anticipate customer needs and deliver consistent value across every interaction, according to KPMG.

The expanding role of artificial intelligence is accelerating this transition. Customer exposure to advanced technology elsewhere is redefining expectations around banking experiences, even where AI is not overtly visible in banking applications.

The 2025 survey marks the third edition of KPMG in West Africa’s customer experience insights series, building on the nineteenth edition in Nigeria and sixth edition in Ghana. The report was released on December 30, 2025.

While ATM services are not disappearing overnight and cash still matters in Ghana’s economy, the role of physical banking machines is shrinking as digital platforms become the primary lens through which customers evaluate and engage with their banks.