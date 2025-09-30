Digital Assets Summit Africa Concludes with Call for Pan-African Blockchain Adoption

The inaugural Digital Assets Summit Africa (DASA) 2025 wrapped up in Accra on Monday after two days of intense discussions about positioning the continent at the forefront of the global digital finance revolution.

Held at the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT on September 29-30, the summit brought together policymakers, regulators, banks, fintech leaders, blockchain innovators, and global investors under the theme “Unlocking Africa’s Digital Economy Through Innovation and Regulation”.

Professor Tonya M. Evans, Board Director at Digital Currency Group and Fintech Strategist, called on financial institutions to partner with fintech companies and experiment with blockchain technologies for improved cross-border payments and trade, advising them not to see digital assets as a threat to traditional banking but as an opportunity to serve customers better.

The summit tackled critical topics ranging from blockchain adoption and decentralized finance (DeFi) innovations to central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), cross-border payments, stablecoins, financial inclusion, and regulatory compliance. Discussions emphasized pan-African collaboration as regulatory frameworks continue evolving in Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and other markets.

Evans also called on policymakers to embrace evidence-based regulation and study what worked in other contexts when designing their own rules on digital assets. For Ghana to lead the charge and take advantage of global assets, she urged entrepreneurs to build solutions that solved real African problems.

She outlined how digital assets could unlock smart-contract settlement and transparent supply chains in agriculture, enable safe stores of value and instant cross-border payments, facilitate programmable cash transfers, and allow continental trade settlement in minutes.

Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, Director of the African Centre for Statistics and formerly Government Statistician, emphasized that technology was crucial in helping determine what to measure. He advised that “statistics should be the basis of policy design and statisticians shouldn’t only use data to assess how a government is faring. Data can be used well for the tradeoffs of a policy decision and design of a government”.

Robert Dzato, Chief Executive Officer of the Chartered Institute of Bankers Ghana, noted that demographics were shifting, with young people trusting in something other than banks. He stressed that Africa needed to join the digital space that brought significant opportunities to a country’s economy.

The financial sector, Dzato explained, was built around trust emerging from character, competence, conduct stemming from regulation, and consequences for those who defrauded investors.

Mimi Kufuor, Chief Executive Officer of Koinkoin Ghana Limited, advised that Africa should understand and focus on its demographics and people’s needs, inflation, and stablecoins. She suggested the continent become interoperable for trade, noting that with Africa’s changing climate and political atmosphere, stablecoins and other digital assets could help.

On risks, Kufuor observed that Bitcoin’s volatility made it price-centered and risky, though it served as a good store of value for people doing everyday transactions rather than large institutions. She explained that stablecoins could prevent money from fluctuating in everyday transactions and urged citizens to understand market movements and tax implications before investing.

Todor Kostov, a Corporate Finance Consultant and Board Advisor, advised that Africa focus first on innovation in the digital assets world before considering regulation, noting there were many cryptocurrency options Africa should leverage.

The summit also spotlighted women and youth participation in digital assets through dedicated roundtables on female leadership and innovation in blockchain and finance companies. Ambassador Harold Adlai Agyeman, Ghana’s Ambassador to the United Nations, and Professor Ishmael Mensah, Professor of Tourism and Hospitality Management, were among other notable speakers.

Summit organizers emphasized three core objectives: creating inclusive regulatory frameworks for digital finance, prioritizing financial inclusion for millions underserved by traditional banking, and exploring economic empowerment through tokenization and artificial intelligence-blockchain integration.

The event aimed to foster a unified African voice on digital assets and position the continent at the heart of global digital finance transformation. With regulatory clarity emerging as a recurring theme, participants agreed that Africa’s path forward requires balancing innovation with appropriate oversight—enabling experimentation while protecting consumers.