Digital Assets Summit Africa 2026 to Partner with BoG and SEC

Organizers of the Digital Assets Summit Africa (DASA) 2026 have announced that the event will be held in collaboration with the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The summit is scheduled for September 29 to 30, 2026 at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra. It is expected to bring together policymakers, regulators, financial institutions, investors and technology firms from Africa and other parts of the world.

The involvement of Ghana’s two main financial regulators is seen as a major boost for the credibility of the event and a sign of growing confidence in the regulation of digital assets across Africa.

DASA 2026 will focus on how digital assets can support economic growth, financial inclusion, investment and job creation, while ensuring consumer protection and market integrity.

The summit will be held under the theme “From Policy to Prosperity: Scaling Digital Assets for investment, jobs and economic growth in Africa.”

Discussions will cover areas such as virtual asset service providers, tokenization, digital securities and cross border payments, with emphasis on cooperation between regulators and industry players.

Organizers say the collaboration with BoG and SEC will help to improve regulatory clarity, boost investor confidence and support cross border policy coordination in line with African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) digital trade goals.

More than 500 delegates from over 30 countries are expected to attend, including central banks, securities regulators, ministries, banks, fintech and blockchain firms, development finance institutions, investors, researchers and the media.

Special attention will be given to youth entrepreneurship, women’s participation and small and medium sized enterprises, using digital finance tools to support inclusive growth.

DASA 2026 is being organized by ProMark Elite Limited, part of the ProMark Group (UK Ghana), an events and advisory firm working in policy engagement, fintech innovation and investment promotion across Africa.

Organizers say the partnership with the Bank of Ghana and the SEC shows that Africa is moving from testing digital finance ideas to putting them into practice, with DASA 2026 expected to drive new partnerships, pilot projects and investments.

Speaking at the launch of the 2026 edition in December 2025, the Chief Executive Officer of ProMark Elite and Convenor of DASA, Peter Frimpong Manso, said digital assets hold enormous potential for national development and stressed that the country must harness them.

He emphasized the need for Ghana to take the lead in enacting legislation to regulate the digital assets space, ensuring investor confidence and boosting government revenue. He noted that although many Ghanaians are already adopting digital assets, the state has yet to benefit substantially due to the absence of a clear regulatory framework.

“Digital assets go beyond cryptocurrency. When you understand them, you will see much, much more,” Manso stated. He added that despite the potential for fraud incidents, digital assets, if well regulated, could create jobs and promote financial inclusion.

The inaugural DASA 2025, held in September 2025, drew significant interest with more than 400 delegates from across the world, including policymakers, regulators, fintech leaders, and major industry players such as IBM and Microsoft. Representatives from IBM, Google and Microsoft are expected to attend the 2026 edition.

As part of the outcomes from the previous summit, DASA is collaborating with the University of Cape Coast School of Business to introduce certification courses in digital assets. The program aims to connect graduates with employers in the fintech, banking, and regulatory sectors while providing globally recognized credentials.

The summit will focus on tokenization of real world assets, digital infrastructure, job creation, and financial inclusion. The event will also provide investment pathways and opportunities for startups to pitch their innovations to potential investors through curated business to business and business to government deal sessions.

Manso appealed to traditional banks in the country to embrace digital assets to remain competitive, citing global investment banks like JPMorgan that have already adopted digital asset technologies.

Africa’s digital assets market is expected to reach US$5.6 billion by the end of 2025, growing at 6.37 percent annually. The market is projected to reach US$6 billion by 2026, with an average revenue per user estimated to be US$80.90 in 2025.

However, Africa’s digital assets market is projected to reach 75.77 million users by 2026, with user penetration rate anticipated to reach 5.5 percent in 2025 and 5.9 percent by 2026. This shows an untapped opportunity for financial inclusion.

Ghana recorded over US$3 billion in crypto transactions in 2024, rapidly emerging as West Africa’s digital assets hub. The Bank of Ghana has been preparing to submit its proposed Virtual Assets Service Providers (VASP) Bill to Parliament, though the timeline has experienced delays.

The VASP Bill 2025, which is yet to be laid before parliament, aims to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital asset service providers operating in Ghana. Manso called for the regulation to be expedited, noting that the sector remains a billion dollar industry from which government has yet to benefit due to lack of national regulation.

The summit will conclude with a high level networking dinner, opening doors for future collaborations, investments, and public private initiatives across the region.