Digital Assets Chamber Applauds Ghana’s Cryptocurrency Legislation

The Chamber of Digital Assets and Blockchain Innovation (CDABI-GH) has commended Parliament, the Bank of Ghana (BoG), and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for passing landmark legislation that legalizes cryptocurrency trading in Ghana.

In a statement issued on Monday, December 23, the Chamber described the Virtual Asset Service Providers Bill as a historic achievement that moves the country from regulatory ambiguity to institutional certainty. The legislation was passed by Parliament on December 22 and announced by BoG Governor Johnson Asiama during the central bank’s annual Nine Lessons, Carols and Thanksgiving Service on December 19.

“When law meets innovation, confidence is born. With this legislation, Ghana has moved from experimentation to institution, from ambiguity to certainty, and from promise to policy,” the Chamber stated.

The new law establishes a comprehensive regulatory framework that requires cryptocurrency platforms and service providers to obtain licenses from either the BoG or the SEC, depending on their activities. It introduces compliance standards for transparency, accountability and consumer protection while maintaining oversight to prevent fraud and financial crime.

CDABI-GH specifically praised Governor Asiama and the Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) policy and technical teams at the central bank, along with the Director General of the SEC and his staff, for their commitment to national interests. The Chamber noted that regulators successfully transformed what it called “a complex and fast-moving frontier into a governed, credible, and investable ecosystem.”

The legislation addresses a market that has grown substantially despite previous regulatory uncertainty. Approximately three million Ghanaians, representing roughly 17 percent of the adult population, already use cryptocurrencies for savings, payments, remittances and business transactions. Data from Web3 Africa Group indicates that Ghana processed about $3 billion worth of crypto transactions between July 2023 and June 2024.

According to the Chainalysis 2025 Geography of Cryptocurrency Report, Ghana ranks among the top five countries in Sub-Saharan Africa by total crypto value received between July 2024 and June 2025. The region recorded more than $205 billion in on-chain value during that period, reflecting 52 percent year over year growth.

The Chamber characterized the legislation as delivering three key messages to different stakeholders. For innovators, it signals that Ghana is open for business. For investors, it demonstrates that Ghana offers a safe and regulated environment. For citizens, it confirms that consumer interests will be protected under formal oversight.

CDABI-GH also lauded Parliament for what it described as choosing thoughtful regulation over delay. “By prioritizing national progress and shaping the future of digital finance, Parliament has ensured that Ghana will not simply chase the future, it will define it,” the statement read.

Governor Asiama emphasized during his announcement that while cryptocurrency trading is now legal, the framework is designed to manage associated risks rather than eliminate oversight. He stated that virtual asset activities will face the same governance and supervisory expectations applied to other financial services.

“Effectively, virtual asset trading is now legal, and no one is going to be arrested for engaging in crypto,” Asiama confirmed. However, he made clear that legalization does not represent unlimited freedom for the market, stressing that consumer protection and financial system stability remain paramount.

The regulatory structure reflects concerns about macroeconomic pressures. Ghana’s cedi experienced sharp volatility over the past two years, rising nearly 48 percent in the past year after falling about 25 percent in the previous 12 months. With interest rates at 28 percent and inflation at 13.7 percent as of mid-2025, policymakers are seeking better visibility into currency flows affecting monetary policy.

The BoG plans to implement licensing and supervisory rules in phases throughout 2026. Existing virtual asset service providers will need to register and meet compliance standards to continue operating. The legislation also grants the Ghana Revenue Authority authority to tax profits and income from cryptocurrency transactions, though specific rates remain under consultation.

Looking ahead, CDABI-GH reaffirmed its commitment to supporting regulators during implementation. “We stand ready to advance compliance, build capacity, educate market participants, and promote responsible innovation across the ecosystem,” the Chamber stated.

The organization had previously engaged with the BoG in July at the Bank Square in Accra, where Governor Asiama assured the Chamber of inclusion in future stakeholder forums and policy discussions. Those consultations contributed to finalizing the regulatory framework that has now become law.

Ghana’s move aligns with broader trends across Africa, where countries including South Africa have introduced or are developing cryptocurrency regulations. Officials believe formalization will help attract responsible investors and fintech companies while creating jobs and diversifying the economy.

The legislation represents a strategic policy shift from earlier warnings issued by the BoG in 2018 and 2022, when the central bank cautioned the public against dealing in cryptocurrencies and clarified that no entities were licensed for such activities. The transition acknowledges the inevitability of digital asset adoption while establishing tools for effective oversight.