Digital Asset Tokenization Enters Mainstream Capital Markets Phase

Tokenization and digital assets are poised to move firmly into mainstream global capital markets between 2026 and 2030, fundamentally reshaping how assets are issued, traded, settled, and owned. According to analysis by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), advances in blockchain settlement, tokenized bonds, and digital currencies are enabling faster, cheaper, and more inclusive capital flows worldwide.

The shift reflects growing dissatisfaction with traditional market infrastructure, which remains slow, costly, and fragmented for cross border transactions. Blockchain technology offers the ability to represent real world assets such as bonds, equities, infrastructure projects, and commodities as digital tokens that can be transferred securely and almost instantly.

PwC notes that the next phase of growth will be driven not by unregulated crypto assets but by regulated digital securities and tokenized financial instruments integrated into existing capital market frameworks. Tokenized bonds and funds, alongside central bank digital currencies and regulated settlement tokens, are expected to reduce counterparty risk, shorten settlement cycles, and free up capital currently locked in clearing processes.

The tokenized assets market reached approximately 24 billion US dollars in 2025, having grown nearly fivefold in three years. Industry forecasts predict the market could reach 30 trillion US dollars by 2034, according to recent data compiled by investment analysts. Even conservative projections estimate the market at 12.5 trillion dollars, roughly twice the size of the current United States housing market.

Investment institutions already hold an average of around seven percent of assets under management in digital assets, according to State Street data. That figure is expected to reach 16 percent by 2028. When tokenized and digital forms of traditional assets are included, the combined share of digital investment instruments in institutional portfolios exceeds 20 percent.

Major financial institutions are advancing tokenization initiatives. BlackRock’s tokenized treasury fund reached 500 million dollars faster than any traditional exchange traded fund, while Citigroup has partnered with Coinbase to develop infrastructure enabling institutional users to execute exchange operations between fiat currencies and stablecoins. Goldman Sachs and DBS Bank successfully executed the first interbank over the counter options transaction on Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Regulated derivatives continue serving as a core institutional risk management tool. CME Group (Chicago Mercantile Exchange) plans to launch round the clock crypto derivatives trading in early 2026, extending institutional infrastructure to align with digital asset market realities. The move reflects broader adoption by traditional finance entities rather than experimental or speculative use.

For Africa, PwC identifies tokenization as a strategic opportunity to leapfrog legacy market systems. Digital issuance and settlement frameworks could lower barriers to entry for global investors, improve transparency, and mobilize long term capital for infrastructure, energy, and sustainable development projects.

The tokenization market in Africa is expected to reach 100 billion dollars by the end of 2026, according to a PwC report highlighted by Jersey Finance. The African Development Bank has launched a 10 million dollar fund to support the development of blockchain and tokenization projects across the continent.

Tokenized assets offer a pathway to broaden participation by retail investors and the African diaspora, aligning with goals of deeper financial inclusion and regional integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Africa received approximately 54 billion dollars in diaspora remittances in 2023 according to World Bank data, representing deep pools of savings that could be mobilized through tokenized investment instruments.

Africa now has 1.1 billion registered mobile money accounts, more than half the world’s total, and saw 1.1 trillion dollars in mobile money transactions in 2024. This infrastructure demonstrates that digital reach is already in place to support tokenized asset platforms.

Several African jurisdictions are establishing regulatory frameworks. Kenya’s Capital Markets Authority approved tokenized securities in 2022, while Nigeria’s new Investments and Securities Act signed into law in March 2025 formally recognizes digital assets and crypto tokens as securities under the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission’s mandate. South Africa recorded the continent’s first tokenized corporate bond in April 2024, when private school network Die MOS Inisiatief raised 100 million rand through a blockchain issued bond.

Ghana has established a blockchain lab at the Ministry of Finance, while the Central Bank of Ghana launched a regulatory and innovation sandbox prioritizing blockchain technology. Tunisia’s central bank recently launched a blockchain system for real estate registry, with pilot projects exploring trade finance applications.

However, PwC emphasizes that widespread adoption depends on regulatory readiness. Legal recognition of tokenized securities, robust investor protection, cybersecurity standards, and harmonized cross border rules will be critical. Jurisdictions establishing clear and credible frameworks early are likely to attract a disproportionate share of global digital capital.

Regulatory clarity improved substantially in 2025. The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision finalized crypto asset exposure rules in July 2024, effective January 2026, requiring jurisdictions to align their regulations. The European Union’s Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCA) entered effect with a transitional period allowing firms to operate under member state rules until mid 2026.

The United States is advancing regulatory frameworks. The Digital Asset Working Group’s recommendations are expected to raise tokenized securities adoption and ensure compliance with securities requirements. The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission are cooperating on classifying and integrating commodity and security assets to improve transparency, shorten settlement times, and integrate blockchain technology within regulated frameworks.

Silicon Valley Bank analysis projects that stablecoins will become the internet’s dollar in 2026 due to clearer regulations and enterprise adoption for payments, cross border settlement, and treasury operations. Real world asset tokenization is moving mainstream as conditions support continued growth in venture capital investment, including late stage funding for sophisticated institutional grade products.

Challenges to mainstream adoption persist. Questions around legal enforceability of on chain contracts, ensuring sufficient liquidity for settlement without slippage, and establishing uniform interoperability standards across different blockchain networks remain significant obstacles. Differences in token standards and disparities between permissioned blockchains and permissionless ecosystems pose technical challenges for issuers.

Bitfinex head of operations Paolo Ardoino predicts that emerging markets will drive tokenization adoption in 2026. He notes that tokenization enables on chain capital formation and bypasses traditional financial intermediaries, reducing friction these markets face when raising capital or attracting foreign investment. Emerging markets tend to leapfrog infrastructure holding back developed markets, adopting digital rails including stablecoin settlement faster than markets with entrenched legacy systems.

Looking ahead, PwC indicates tokenization will evolve from pilot initiatives to core market infrastructure. Capital markets are expected to increasingly combine traditional financial models with digital architecture, fundamentally altering how capital is raised and allocated.

For African markets, the challenge is no longer whether digital assets will become relevant but how quickly institutions, regulators, and issuers can position themselves to participate effectively in the next phase of global finance. Africa’s real estate market alone is expected to exceed 1.4 trillion dollars by 2030, yet less than one percent of that total is currently institutionally accessible. Tokenization could make these assets investable, tradable, and fractional, converting idle capital into active liquidity.

The Society for the Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT) is adding a blockchain shared ledger to move tokenized value across digital ecosystems. As programmable tokens gain regulatory approval, peer to peer secondary markets could provide liquidity without the need for centralized venues.

Traditional settlement represents a 20 billion dollar annual cost that adds limited value, according to industry analysts. Tokenization eliminates entire layers of this infrastructure. A cross border gold trade that previously took five days with multiple intermediaries now settles in hours with cryptographic proof, demonstrating the technology’s practical advantages.

The outlook for 2026 reflects a digital asset class moving decisively from declarations and isolated experiments into broad practical adoption and capital deployment. Market participants have established dedicated teams or business units responsible for digital asset strategies, with roughly 40 percent already maintaining such organizational structures according to industry surveys.

The convergence between digital cash and tokenized investments is taking shape. A growing number of funds use forms of private blockchains and tokenization infrastructure to deliver more accessible, efficient investment options. As adoption expands, every asset class is expected to be digitized, tokenized, and available in real time, representing a fundamental change in how investments settle and portfolios operate.