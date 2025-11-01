Digicut Plc Reports Surging Revenue Amidst Persistent Financial Loss

Digicut Production and Advertising PLC has revealed a mixed financial performance for the first nine months of 2025, reporting a significant 51 percent jump in revenue while still navigating a path back to profitability. The Accra based company’s unaudited statements show revenue climbed to 504,098 Cedis, up from 334,174 Cedis in the same period last year.

Despite this impressive top line growth, the firm posted a loss after tax of 339,807 Cedis. However, this figure marks a slight improvement from the 349,699 Cedis loss recorded in the first nine months of 2024. The company’s financial health appears to be stabilizing, with its accumulated deficit now standing at 1.24 million Cedis.

A deeper look into the revenue streams shows a major comeback for its printing and production division, which brought in 233,645 Cedis compared to just 52,424 Cedis last year. Billboard rental revenue also more than doubled, becoming a key growth driver. The company’s cash position improved, with cash and bank balances increasing to 59,663 Cedis from 17,454 Cedis, indicating better short term liquidity.

Analysts observing the Ghanaian advertising market note that such a revenue surge amidst losses suggests a strategic push for market share. The company’s ongoing investment in an office complex in Avenor, valued at over 525,000 Cedis, signals a long term commitment to its operational base. The challenge for Digicut now is to translate its growing sales into sustainable profitability.