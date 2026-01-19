Diezani Appears in London Court Ahead of Bribery Trial

Former Nigerian petroleum minister and Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries president Diezani Alison-Madueke appeared in a London court on Monday for preliminary proceedings ahead of her full trial on bribery charges relating to her time in office.

The 65 year old attended Southwark Crown Court where technical matters and jury selection began, with the full trial scheduled to commence on January 26 and expected to last between 10 to 12 weeks.

Alison-Madueke, who served as Nigeria’s petroleum minister from 2010 to 2015, has been on bail since her arrest in London in October 2015. She has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of bribery and conspiracy to bribe levelled against her.

The UK National Crime Agency formally charged her in August 2023 with offences of accepting bribes between 2011 and 2015. The agency alleged she abused her power in Nigeria and accepted financial rewards for awarding multi-million pound contracts.

According to the indictment, Alison-Madueke allegedly benefitted from at least £100,000 in cash, chauffeur driven cars, flights on private jets, and the use of multiple London properties. The charges also detail financial rewards including furniture, renovation work and staff for the properties, payment of private school fees, and gifts from top designer shops such as Louis Vuitton and Cartier.

“We suspect Diezani Alison-Madueke abused her power in Nigeria and accepted financial rewards for awarding multi-million pound contracts,” Andy Kelly, head of the NCA’s International Corruption Unit, said when the charges were filed.

Two other individuals are being prosecuted on bribery charges linked to the case. Doye Agama appeared in court via video link on Monday, while Olatimbo Ayinde was present in the dock alongside Alison-Madueke.

The former minister was the first woman to serve as Nigeria’s oil minister and the first female president of OPEC when she was elected to lead the global oil cartel in 2014. She was a key figure in the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Judge Justine Thornton scheduled the trial date during a July 2025 arraignment where Alison-Madueke and her co-defendants entered not guilty pleas. The trial is expected to span 12 weeks and could conclude around mid-April 2026.

In October 2023, Westminster Magistrates Court granted Alison-Madueke bail in the sum of £70,000 after District Judge Michael Snow deemed her a flight risk. The court imposed strict conditions including an 11pm to 6am curfew, an electronic tag to be worn at all times, and a £70,000 surety to be paid before she could leave the court building.

Alison-Madueke has been living in St John’s Wood, an affluent area of London, while on bail. She left Nigeria in 2015 shortly before President Jonathan handed over power to former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The NCA has previously provided evidence to the US Department of Justice that enabled the recovery of assets totalling USD 53.1 million linked to Alison-Madueke’s alleged corruption in March 2023. Assets worth millions of pounds have also been frozen in the UK as part of the investigation.

Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has welcomed the UK proceedings and indicated it plans to collaborate with UK prosecutors as an interested party in the trial. The EFCC has separately charged Alison-Madueke with 13 counts of money laundering covering jurisdictions in Dubai, the UK, the United States, and Nigeria.

An EFCC spokesperson said the commission has obtained an arrest warrant and initiated extradition proceedings to bring the former minister to trial in Nigeria. The agency has alleged she stole USD 2.5 billion from Nigeria’s coffers as petroleum minister.

The EFCC obtained a forfeiture order from an Abuja High Court for homes and vehicles valued at USD 2.5 million linked to Alison-Madueke, which it intends to share with the UK court.

Kelly described the charges as a milestone in what has been a thorough and complex international investigation. He emphasized that bribery is a pervasive form of corruption that enables serious criminality and can have devastating consequences for developing countries.

Alison-Madueke’s case marks the second high profile prosecution of a prominent Nigerian politician in the UK in recent years. Former Delta State governor James Ibori was convicted of fraud and money laundering in 2012 and received a 13 year prison sentence.

Nigeria, Africa’s leading oil producer, has struggled with systemic corruption within its political class, which has hindered development and prevented equitable distribution of oil wealth. The petroleum sector has been particularly vulnerable to corruption allegations, with numerous officials facing investigation or prosecution.

During the Buhari administration, activities of Alison-Madueke’s Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, where she served as chair, were frequently cited as examples of corruption that occurred during the Jonathan administration.

Alison-Madueke has consistently denied allegations of stealing money from Nigeria. In a 2023 court appearance, her counsel conveyed to the court that she is anxious for the case to be heard so she can move on with her life.

The former minister has reportedly requested prayers from the Nigerian community in the UK as she navigates her legal challenges. A prominent Nigerian community member relayed her request following a court hearing, stating she told supporters she needs prayers.

Judge Thornton emphasized during earlier proceedings that the trial would be carefully scheduled to avoid the Christmas break, with both prosecution and defense agreeing on the expected seven to 10 week duration.

The charges against Alison-Madueke all relate to events alleged to have taken place in London during her tenure as petroleum minister. The trial will delve into the intricacies of international bribery and corruption involving multi-million pound oil and gas contracts.

By the time the trial concludes in April 2026, Alison-Madueke will have spent more than 10 years on bail in the UK since her initial arrest in October 2015.