Diddy Survived Knife Attack at Brooklyn Prison, Friend Claims

Sean “Diddy” Combs reportedly woke up to find a knife pressed against his throat during a frightening incident at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, according to claims made by one of his longtime friends.

Charlucci Finney, who has known the music mogul for over 30 years, told the Daily Mail that the attack occurred while Combs was sleeping at the troubled federal facility. The incident was allegedly an intimidation attempt rather than a serious effort to harm the rapper, though Finney emphasized how close it came to tragedy.

“He woke up with a knife to his throat,” Finney explained. “I don’t know whether he fought him off or the guards came, I just know that it happened. If this guy had wanted to harm him, Sean would have been harmed. It would only take a second to cut his throat with a weapon and kill him.”

TMZ confirmed details of the incident with sources familiar with the situation, describing it as a targeted intimidation attempt. The attack highlights growing concerns about safety conditions at MDC Brooklyn, where Combs has been held since his arrest in September 2024.

During Combs’ sentencing hearing on October 3, defense attorney Brian Steel referenced what may have been the same incident, stating that a guard stopped an inmate who approached Combs with a makeshift shank. Steel noted that certain inmates could gain prestige by harming the high profile prisoner, making Combs a particular target within the facility.

The 55 year old music executive was sentenced to 50 months in federal prison after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, commonly known as Mann Act violations. He was acquitted of the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy during his trial that concluded in July.

Finney suggested the nature of Combs’ convictions makes him especially vulnerable to threats in prison. He described his friend as “unbreakable” despite the challenges, noting that Combs rarely opens up about his difficulties to avoid worrying his family.

The Metropolitan Detention Center has faced intense scrutiny over dangerous conditions, rampant violence, and multiple deaths. Federal prosecutors charged nine inmates in September related to a series of attacks between April and August, including two fatal stabbings. One particularly brutal assault caught on surveillance camera showed gang members stabbing an inmate 44 times.

In late October, federal investigators from the Bureau of Prisons, the Justice Department inspector general, and other agencies conducted a sweep of MDC Brooklyn, seizing drugs, homemade weapons, and electronic devices. The operation was described as part of efforts to address the facility’s ongoing safety and security problems.

Combs’ legal team has requested that he serve the remainder of his sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, a lower security facility. In a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian dated October 6, defense attorney Teny Geragos argued the transfer would allow Combs to address substance abuse issues and maximize family visitation opportunities.

Prison consultant Sam Mangel, speaking on TMZ Live, indicated that Combs’ eventual destination is expected to be less violent than MDC Brooklyn, though he cautioned that the recent incident demonstrates why constant vigilance remains necessary.

Combs filed a notice of appeal on October 20, with his attorneys arguing the conviction should be overturned. The filing did not specify the grounds for appeal, but defense lawyers have previously contended that the transportation for prostitution statute does not apply to Combs’ conduct.

The music mogul’s mother and adult children attended most of his eight week trial and continue to support him throughout his incarceration. During the sentencing hearing, Combs tearfully apologized to the court, stating he had been “humbled and broken to my core” and vowing never to commit violence again.

For now, Combs remains at MDC Brooklyn while federal authorities determine his permanent placement. His inner circle continues to express concern about his safety, with Finney describing the knife incident as a stark reminder of how quickly dangerous situations can develop behind prison walls.