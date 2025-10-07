Diddy Requests Transfer to New Jersey Prison for Treatment

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal team has asked a federal judge to recommend transferring the hip-hop mogul to a low-security New Jersey prison to serve his four-year, two-month sentence, citing the facility’s drug treatment program as crucial to his rehabilitation.

Defense attorney Teny Geragos submitted the request to Judge Arun Subramanian on Monday, urging that Combs be designated to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, where he could participate in the Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP) and access educational and occupational programming.

The request comes just days after Combs was sentenced on Friday to 50 months in prison following his conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

RDAP represents the Bureau of Prisons’ most intensive treatment program. FCI Fort Dix is a low-security facility housing approximately 4,000 inmates. The program typically runs between six and twelve months, with participants living in designated prison sections while dividing their time between drug abuse treatment activities and work or educational programs.

Combs has already spent 12 months at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn’s Special Housing Unit since his September 2024 arrest, and he will receive credit for that time served.

The 55-year-old music executive has publicly acknowledged his substance abuse struggles. During his sentencing hearing, he told the court that his time in federal custody marked his first period of sobriety in 25 years. According to court proceedings, Combs expressed remorse for his actions and described how he had become lost in drugs and excess.

Geragos argued in the filing that transferring Combs to Fort Dix would enable him to address his drug abuse issues more effectively while also maximizing opportunities for family visitation and rehabilitative efforts. The facility’s location on Joint Base McGuire makes it more accessible for family members compared to the Brooklyn detention center.

Successful completion of RDAP programs can result in up to one year being reduced from an inmate’s sentence, according to federal criminal defense attorneys. However, relatively few inmates qualify for these sentence reductions, and the MDC where Combs currently resides does not offer RDAP programming to inmates.

While Judge Subramanian is permitted to recommend a specific prison facility for Combs, the final decision ultimately rests with the Bureau of Prisons. The judge told Combs during sentencing that while he would face hard time away from family, friends and community, he would have a life afterward.

Before his sentencing, Combs apologized to two former girlfriends and took responsibility for his actions. His defense team had requested a sentence of just 14 months with credit for time served, arguing that his year of incarceration and newfound sobriety demonstrated his commitment to change.

The prosecution had sought a longer sentence, but the judge settled on the four-year, two-month term. Combs was also ordered to pay a $500,000 fine and will face five years of supervised release after completing his prison sentence.

The case has drawn significant public attention given Combs’ high profile as the founder of Bad Boy Records and one of hip-hop’s most influential figures. His July conviction came after a nearly two-month trial that examined allegations spanning multiple years.

FCI Fort Dix has housed other high-profile inmates over the years and is known for its relatively less restrictive environment compared to higher-security facilities. The prison offers various programs designed to prepare inmates for successful reentry into society, including vocational training and educational opportunities beyond RDAP.

Whether Judge Subramanian will recommend Fort Dix or another facility in his formal judgment remains to be seen. The Bureau of Prisons will consider multiple factors in making its final designation decision, including security classification, program availability, proximity to family, and bed space availability.

For now, Combs remains at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he awaits transfer to whichever facility is ultimately selected for him to serve out his sentence.