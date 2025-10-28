Diddy Prison Release Date Set for May 2028

Sean “Diddy” Combs will walk free from federal prison in roughly three years after the Bureau of Prisons confirmed his release date as May 8, 2028. The announcement comes several weeks after the music mogul received a 50-month sentence on prostitution-related charges that marked a dramatic fall from grace for one of hip-hop’s most influential figures.

The 55-year-old rapper is projected to be released several months earlier than his full sentence would suggest, benefiting from good conduct time credits that federal inmates can earn. He’s been locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest in September 2024, and that time counts toward his overall sentence.

Combs was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution following a two-month trial that ended with a mixed verdict. While jurors found him guilty on those charges, they acquitted him of far more serious allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering that could have landed him behind bars for life. It’s a distinction his defense team emphasized throughout the proceedings, though the judge made clear the crimes he committed were anything but minor.

The trial painted a disturbing picture of abuse and control. Former girlfriend Cassie Ventura served as the star witness, testifying that she was repeatedly abused and forced to take drugs and have sex with other men against her will throughout their decade-long relationship. Prosecutors presented bank records showing Combs paid for sex workers to travel across state lines for what were described as drug-fueled encounters, commonly referred to as “freak-offs.”

At sentencing, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian told Combs directly that he had abused the power and control he held over women he professed to love, adding that the abuse was physical, emotional and psychological. The judge also acknowledged Combs’ role as an inspiration to many, particularly in marginalized communities, urging him to make the most of his second chance.

During the hearing, Combs spoke for about 12 minutes, saying he takes full accountability and responsibility for his actions, admitting his domestic violence would be a heavy burden to carry. He claimed he was sick on drugs and out of control, though he insisted he knew better and made no excuses for his behavior.

Prosecutors had pushed for an 11-year sentence, arguing that anything less would send the wrong message about years of domestic violence. They got far less than what they sought, but the judge made clear that a substantial sentence was needed for deterrence. Combs was also ordered to pay a $500,000 fine and will face five years of supervised release after completing his prison term, with requirements including drug testing and regular meetings with a probation officer.

His legal team has already filed a notice of appeal, signaling they’ll challenge both the conviction and the sentence. They’ve also requested that Combs be transferred to the Federal Correctional Institution at Fort Dix in New Jersey, a low-security facility with a drug treatment program they say would benefit their client’s recovery from addiction.

The case has drawn significant attention not just because of Combs’ celebrity status but also because it represents a rare instance of a powerful entertainment figure facing criminal accountability for alleged abuse. Multiple civil lawsuits remain pending against him, though some have been dismissed. He’s denied all civil claims.

There’s even been talk of a presidential pardon. Former President Donald Trump confirmed in October that Combs had requested clemency, though Trump suggested it would be difficult to grant given that Combs had been hostile to him during his campaign. Still, with Trump back in office, the possibility remains on the table, however unlikely.

For now, Combs remains behind bars in Brooklyn, where he’ll likely stay until the Bureau of Prisons decides on his transfer request. His May 2028 release date assumes good behavior and no successful appeal that could either reduce or extend his time. It’s a far cry from the lavish lifestyle and untouchable status he once enjoyed as one of the music industry’s most powerful executives.