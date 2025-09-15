Dickson Dominates Akushey as Boxing Fans Brave Rain at Bukom

Dedicated Ghanaian boxing fans endured drizzling rain in the early hours of Saturday morning to witness Jacob “The Beast” Dickson deliver a convincing victory over Ernest “Baubali” Akushey at the Bukom Boxing Arena’s “Monaco – The Night To Prove” event.

The highly anticipated cruiserweight contest, promoted by Sports Education and Management (SEM), lived up to its pre-fight billing as both fighters engaged in an entertaining battle that kept the rain-soaked crowd engaged throughout the evening.

Dickson, a former National Cruiserweight Champion, systematically broke down the vocal Akushey, who had generated significant attention through his promotional antics in densely populated areas including Gbese, Bukom, and Chorkor during the build-up to the fight.

The supporting card delivered exceptional value for fans who remained despite the weather conditions. Bronx Boxing Club fighters dominated the undercard, with several knockout victories highlighting the evening’s action. Hafiz Damba, Abubakar “Ambitious Tilapia” Kamoko, Solomon Sampson, John “Expensive” Laryea, and Daniel “The Emperor” Gorsh all secured impressive stoppage wins.

The night’s most competitive bout featured Ghana Prisons Service officer Musah Lawson successfully defending his National Super Welterweight title against Patrick Cudjoe of Wisdom Boxing Gym. Lawson, who captured the title in October 2021 and has defended it multiple times, was forced to work hard for his victory in a grueling championship contest.

Kevin Abraham Carter of Fit Trip Gym showcased impressive skills and power en route to a knockout victory, while Joseph Sackey pleased his church members and family supporters with a convincing win on the 13-bout card.

The event featured additional amateur and juvenile competitions, creating a comprehensive boxing showcase that appealed to fans across different skill levels and age groups. Entertainment between fights included performances by Awel One Rasta, Tinku, and the Sexy Ladies dance group, maintaining crowd energy throughout the lengthy program.

Promoter Lord Eddie Coleman demonstrated creative approaches to fan engagement, though observers noted areas for improvement in event organization and timing. Industry analysts compared his promotional efforts to established companies including Legacy Rise Sports, Bishop Promotions, and Box Office, suggesting Coleman requires further development to reach elite promotional standards.

The attendance figures reflected strong local interest in boxing despite challenging weather conditions, with fans demonstrating remarkable loyalty to the sport. However, promotional officials acknowledged the need for increased corporate sponsorship to elevate production values and organizational efficiency.

Corporate Ghana’s limited involvement remains a concern for boxing stakeholders, who argue that increased business community support could significantly enhance event quality and fighter compensation. The passionate fan response indicates substantial market potential that requires strategic commercial development.

Time management and strategic planning emerged as primary areas requiring attention for future SEM Promotions events. While the overall entertainment value satisfied attendees, improved logistics could enhance the viewer experience and attract broader audiences.

The Ghana Boxing Authority received praise for maintaining strict protocol adherence and providing effective security coordination through Military Police presence. Their professional oversight ensured smooth event operations despite the challenging weather conditions and large crowd attendance.

Amateur boxing development received significant attention through the undercard’s inclusion of emerging fighters, providing exposure opportunities for boxers transitioning toward professional careers. This developmental approach strengthens Ghana’s boxing pipeline and creates pathways for future champions.

The success of Saturday’s event, measured by fan attendance and competitive quality, positions SEM Promotions for continued growth within Ghana’s boxing landscape. Future events will test the organization’s ability to address identified operational challenges while maintaining entertainment standards.

Boxing enthusiasts expressed optimism about upcoming SEM Promotions cards, indicating sustained interest in domestic professional boxing despite organizational imperfections. The combination of competitive matchmaking and local fighter development creates a foundation for long-term promotional success.