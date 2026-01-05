Diaz Fourth Goal Sends Morocco Into AFCON Quarterfinals

Brahim Diaz extended his remarkable scoring streak at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025, netting his fourth goal across four matches as Morocco overcame stubborn resistance from Tanzania with a nervy 1-0 victory in Rabat on Sunday evening. The Real Madrid midfielder’s 64th minute strike at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium propelled the tournament hosts into the quarterfinals, where they face five-time champions Cameroon on Friday.

Tanzania, appearing in their first knockout fixture since 1980, frustrated the Atlas Lions through an opening half that produced minimal clear chances despite Morocco controlling 72 percent of possession. The East African underdogs defended with discipline and occasionally threatened on counterattacks, forcing goalkeeper Yassine Bounou into alert positioning. Feisal Salum blazed over the crossbar from close range in the 56th minute after Bounou parried Mohammed Hussein’s powerful effort, a miss that proved costly eight minutes later.

Diaz received a pass from captain Achraf Hakimi at the edge of the penalty area before cutting inside past defender Job Mnoga. His low right-footed shot from a tight angle caught goalkeeper Hussein Masalanga off guard at the near post, squeezing past the keeper when most anticipated a cross toward the far post. The goal sparked visible relief throughout the packed 70,000-capacity venue as Morocco finally converted their territorial dominance into a scoreline advantage.

The celebration carried extra emotional weight as Diaz lifted the jersey of injured teammate Azzedine Ounahi, who arrived at the stadium on crutches hours before kickoff. Morocco head coach Walid Regragui confirmed after the match that Ounahi suffered a calf tear during Saturday’s training session, ruling him out for five to six weeks and ending his tournament. The Girona midfielder had been outstanding through group play, particularly in the 3-0 victory over Zambia where he provided two assists and earned man of the match honors.

Morocco struggled to create rhythm in the first half despite recycling possession patiently across midfield. Tanzania’s compact defensive block, marshaled by center-backs and protected by a hardworking midfield trio, frustrated the hosts until Diaz decided the outcome with individual brilliance. His tournament-leading four goals place him atop the AFCON scoring charts, reinforcing his status as Morocco’s most consistent attacking threat since the competition began on December 21.

Regragui acknowledged Tanzania’s tactical organization while emphasizing improvement remains necessary for deeper progression. The coach praised his opponents for executing their defensive plan beyond expectations, noting tougher challenges await in the quarterfinals. Morocco face a heavyweight clash against Cameroon, who defeated South Africa 2-1 earlier Sunday through goals from Junior Tchamadeu and Christian Kofane before Evidence Makgopa’s late consolation.

Hakimi made his first start of the tournament after recovering from an ankle injury sustained in club action, completing all 90 minutes and providing the assist for Morocco’s winner. His return strengthens the Atlas Lions as they pursue a first continental title since 1976, when they last lifted the trophy nearly 50 years ago. The pressure of performing on home soil intensifies with each advancing round, particularly given Morocco’s dominance throughout the group stage.

Tanzania coach Hemed Gamondi praised his players for their fearless approach despite elimination, emphasizing pride in reaching the knockout phase for the first time in 45 years. The Taifa Stars finished third in Group C with two points, narrowly advancing ahead of Angola on goal difference. Their historic campaign ends without a victory but earned widespread admiration for organized defending and tactical maturity against heavily favored opposition.

Morocco’s path forward requires sharper attacking fluidity and tighter transitions. They dominated possession statistics but created insufficient high-quality chances until Diaz’s moment of inspiration. Regragui must refine his tactical approach without Ounahi’s ball-carrying ability and tempo control, qualities that have been instrumental in Morocco’s buildup play since their impressive 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal run.

The quarterfinal showdown between Morocco and Cameroon promises continental football at its highest level. Five-time AFCON winners Cameroon arrive confident after weathering South Africa’s late rally, with goalkeeper Devis Epassy producing crucial saves to preserve their advancement. Morocco carry home crowd expectations and the burden of ending a 50-year title drought, while Cameroon can play with freedom knowing pressure weighs heaviest on the tournament hosts.