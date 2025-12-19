Diaspora Investment Key to Unlocking Ghana’s Real Estate Potential – Kofi Okyere Darko

Kofi Okyere Darko, Director of the Diaspora Affairs Office, has emphasized the need to address challenges in Ghana’s real estate sector to unlock diaspora investment.

Speaking at the 3rd Ghana Property and Lifestyle Expo, he said, “Adequate housing is the indispensable gateway to all other human rights; it is the sacred ground upon which personal dignity is restored, communal stability is anchored, and a family’s future is permanently secured.”

Darko highlighted five key obstacles in Ghana’s real estate : land tenure insecurity, fragmented regulation, limited access to affordable financing, infrastructure gaps, and a trust deficit.

“The John Mahama Administration is committed to addressing these challenges through practical and sustainable reforms,” he said.

He emphasized the role of the diaspora in Ghana’s development, saying, “The Ghanaian diaspora brings patient capital, global standards, professional expertise, and a deep commitment to nation-building.” Darko encouraged development partners to focus on long-term, sustainable value creation, and financial institutions to innovate financing products for diaspora investment.

“Property ownership is one of the strongest anchors for diaspora reintegration,” Darko said, urging Ghanaians abroad to invest in Ghana. He commended the organizers of the Ghana Property and Lifestyle Expo for promoting diaspora investment, saying, “Let us move from hesitation to confidence. From fragmented systems to coordinated solutions. From obstacles to opportunity.”

The Ghana Property and Expo aims to promote Ghana as a destination for real estate investment and provide a platform for stakeholders to connect and explore opportunities in the sector.