Diaspora Conversations 2026 Concludes Successfully with the Launch of the Diaspora Skills & Expertise Database – Ghana

Diaspora Conversations 2026, convened by the GUBA Diaspora Network (GDN), concluded successfully in Accra, bringing together members of the global African diaspora, government institutions, private sector leaders, and development partners for a high-impact dialogue focused on investment, relocation, systems navigation, and national development.

Held under the theme “Bridging Continents: Investing in Africa’s Future,” the event provided a timely and much-needed platform for open, practical conversations between the diaspora and key public and private institutions. Participants engaged in candid discussions addressing legal processes, documentation, investment pathways, and opportunities for meaningful diaspora contribution to Ghana’s growth.

A major highlight of the event was the official launch of the Diaspora Skills & Expertise Database – Ghana, a strategic initiative designed to strengthen structured diaspora engagement and unlock human capital for national development.

Introducing the Diaspora Skills & Expertise Database – Ghana

The Diaspora Skills & Expertise Database is designed to capture the skills, professional expertise, investment interests, and availability of members of the diaspora who are interested in contributing to Ghana’s development.

Information shared through the database will be used strictly for opportunity matching, partnerships, and strategic engagement across GDN programmes and with trusted collaborators in both the public and private sectors. This initiative aims to move diaspora engagement beyond conversation and into action-oriented collaboration, ensuring that skills, experience, and resources are aligned with real opportunities on the ground.

Members of the diaspora are encouraged to take a few minutes to complete the form using the link below:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DMN7LWW

From Conversation to Action

Diaspora Conversations was conceived to bridge gaps between interest and information, intention and execution, and the diaspora and institutional systems within Ghana. The platform continues to serve as a catalyst for clarity, trust-building, and collaboration.

Organisers emphasized that the diaspora represents one of Ghana’s most valuable yet under-structured assets, and that initiatives such as the Diaspora Skills & Expertise Database provide the frameworks necessary to translate goodwill into measurable impact.

Acknowledgement of Sponsors, Partners and Government Agencies

The GUBA Diaspora Network extends its sincere appreciation to the sponsors and partners whose support and collaboration were instrumental in the success of Diaspora Conversations 2026.

We gratefully acknowledge:

Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA)

Ben Crump

The Diaspora Affairs Office

Capemay Properties

Illas Realty

National Investment Bank (NIB)

The Conclave

Foodbank

Saturdays

M&O law consult

Your commitment to diaspora engagement and national development continues to strengthen platforms that foster meaningful collaboration and long-term impact.

We also extend our gratitude to the government agencies represented at the event for their openness, participation, and willingness to engage directly with the diaspora community:

• Ghana Police Service

• Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT)

• Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA)

• National Identification Authority (NIA)

• Ghana Immigration Service

• 24-Hour Economy Secretariat

• Lands Commission

• Birth and Death Registry

• Registry Office

Your presence reinforced the importance of transparent dialogue and practical engagement between institutions and the diaspora, and we appreciate your continued partnership.

Looking Ahead

Following the success of Diaspora Conversations 2026, the GUBA Diaspora Network will continue to expand its engagement platforms, data-driven initiatives, and strategic partnerships aimed at strengthening diaspora participation across investment, policy, skills transfer, and nation-building.

Thank you for your continued commitment to Ghana’s growth.

