Diaspora Buyers Drive Interest in Ghana’s Forest Hill Estate

Ghanaians living abroad are showing strong interest in Forest Hill Wellness Resort & Estate, highlighting the diaspora’s growing influence on Ghana’s property market as the luxury development targets international buyers.

Apirede Developers has partnered with Broll Ghana Limited to launch the 650-acre luxury lifestyle community in the scenic Akwapim Hills, positioning the project to capture both local and international investment.

With around 3 million Ghanaians mainly residing in Europe and North America, remittances from the diaspora reached $3.6 billion in 2020, making Ghana the largest recipient in West Africa. Real estate represents a significant portion of these financial flows, as diaspora investors seek both emotional connection to home and solid financial returns.

Selassie Sebuafor, Sales Director at Apirede Developers, confirmed immediate international interest. “From London to New York, diaspora buyers are calling us daily,” she said. “For them, Forest Hill represents more than property—it is a lifestyle destination and a secure investment unmatched in Ghana.”

The estate’s appeal lies in its comprehensive approach to luxury living. The development combines residential plots with hospitality amenities, offering buyers titled land alongside master-planned infrastructure and premium facilities including a wellness resort, amphitheater, and golf course.

Daniel David Hammond, Head of Brokerage at Broll Ghana, emphasized the long-term value proposition driving diaspora interest. “This is not just land—it is a stake in an exclusive lifestyle community,” he explained. “Forest Hill combines security, wellness, and sustainability in a way that resonates strongly with buyers seeking to reconnect with Ghana while safeguarding their investment.”

The project’s location strengthens its market position. Situated less than an hour’s drive from Accra in the cooler climate of the Akwapim Hills, the estate offers scenic views ideal for retirement homes, family retreats, and permanent residences.

Real estate investments in Ghana have the potential to generate substantial returns, with rental yields ranging from 8% to 10% and property values appreciating steadily over time. Forest Hill developers are exploring partnerships with leading international hospitality brands to anchor the community with a signature resort, potentially creating rental income opportunities for buyers.

To address cross-border transaction challenges common for diaspora investors, Apirede Developers has introduced flexible payment options designed to make the purchase process more accessible and secure.

The development reflects broader market trends. Ghana recently showcased real estate opportunities at the Diaspora Property Expo 2025 in Canada, with officials stressing the importance of diaspora investment in Ghana’s economic growth. Foreign direct investment into Ghana’s real estate sector surged by 18% in 2024, with this trend expected to gain further momentum in 2025.

As Phase One launches, Forest Hill represents more than another luxury development. It embodies the diaspora’s evolving relationship with Ghana—combining heritage with modern aspirations, emotional connection with financial pragmatism, and individual investment with community development.

For diaspora buyers, the estate offers both homecoming and forward-looking investment in a market where the average price of a two-bedroom house in Accra increased by 8.2% year-on-year in Q3 2024, while rental yields across major cities remained attractive at around 7-9%.