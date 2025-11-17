Diana Hamilton Sparks Social Media Buzz With Ghost Remark

Gospel artist Diana Hamilton has sparked widespread social media conversation following an unexpected comment made during a Monday morning radio interview in Accra.

The multi-award-winning singer appeared on Hitz FM (Frequency Modulation) with hosts Kwame Dadzie and Doreen Avio when she made the unusual declaration. While discussing her personality type, Hamilton described herself as a sanguine individual before making a startling claim about her communication abilities.

“I can talk to a ghost unless I don’t want to talk to you,” Hamilton stated during the broadcast, prompting visible surprise from host Doreen Avio. The singer offered no further literal explanation, leaving listeners and viewers to interpret whether the comment was humorous exaggeration or metaphorical expression.

Hamilton had been explaining how her sanguine personality traits influence her creative work and public interactions. She estimated that approximately 90 percent of her character aligns with sanguine characteristics, which typically include sociability, expressiveness and energetic communication styles.

The artist noted that these personality features naturally suited her to journalism earlier in her career, though she acknowledged not pursuing that path with full commitment. She reflected on similarities between her current social media content creation and journalistic work, particularly regarding the voiceovers she produces for online reels.

Host Kwame Dadzie attempted to clarify the ghost-related statement during the interview, but Hamilton maintained her playful tone throughout the exchange. The moment has generated significant online discussion, with supporters and commentators offering various interpretations of her words.

Social media platforms have seen increased engagement around the interview clip since its broadcast. Fans have responded with reactions ranging from amusement to curiosity, debating whether Hamilton intended literal meaning or employed hyperbole to illustrate her extroverted communication style.

Hamilton remains one of Ghana’s most recognized gospel musicians, known for both her musical output and her vibrant public personality. The interview appearance continues her pattern of candid, expressive media interactions that frequently generate public attention.

The Hitz FM morning show regularly features prominent Ghanaian entertainers and public figures, providing a platform for informal conversations that often produce viral moments across digital platforms.